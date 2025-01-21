French Flap Paperback Edition of "Saving KC" by Grinnell Desjarlais Offers Dual Endings with Expanded Distribution

Grinelle “Buzz” Desjarlais Saving KC

The speculative historical fiction novel with dual endings now available in a French flap paperback, expanding its reach via Pathway Book Service in 2025.

Addiction is a path that can lead to a happy ending or a tragic one.” — Grinnell Desjarlais

AUBURN, WA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to popular demand, Grinnell “Buzz” Desjarlais’s acclaimed novel “Saving KC” now releases in a French flap paperback edition on February 18, 2025. Featuring its unique dual endings, this special edition allows readers to choose between a hopeful, happily-ever-after conclusion, or a more authentic, bittersweet resolution. Distributed by Pathway Book Service, this expanded release brings the thought-provoking speculative historical fiction to a broader audience.The novel invites readers to imagine an alternate history, speculating on what might have happened if a singer like Karen Carpenter had been saved, blending fact and fiction in a deeply moving narrative. Set against the backdrop of post-Vietnam America, “Saving KC” delves into the complexities of addiction, recovery, and redemption, blending the author’s real-life experiences with a thought-provoking exploration of two disparate characters brought together by fate.“Addiction is a path that can lead to a happy ending or a tragic one. The dual endings in ‘Saving KC’ reflect that journey, showing that while the outcome depends on our choices, courage and support can make all the difference,” says author Grinnell Desjarlais.Elliott Wolf, President of Classic Day Publishing/Peanut Butter Publishing, adds, “Partnering with Pathway Book Service ensures ‘Saving KC’ reaches a wider audience, shining a spotlight on this poignant and powerful novel.”Releasing January 7, 2025, the French flap paperback edition joins the ebook and audiobook formats, all featuring the dual endings. “Saving KC” is available from Amazon and other retailers. The publisher is Classic Day Publishing, an imprint of Peanut Butter Publishing.ISBNs and Pricing:French Flap Paperback: 9781598493801 | $18.95eBook: 9781598493320 | $7.99Audiobook: 9781598493757 | $24.99About Classic Day Publishing and Peanut Butter PublishingClassic Day Publishing is an imprint of Peanut Butter Publishing. For over 51 years, this independent publisher has been dedicated to producing high-quality literature that explores the depths of human experience. Known for its commitment to authorial freedom and innovative storytelling, Classic Day Publishing is a home for books that challenge, inspire, and engage readers across genres. Find out more on the Peanut Butter Publishing website About Grinnell “Buzz” DesjarlaisGrinnell “Buzz” Desjarlais is the author of Saving KC, a historical fiction novel that explores themes of addiction, recovery, and redemption against the backdrop of post-Vietnam America. Born on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation in Montana, Buzz is deeply connected to his Native American heritage. He is also an activist, co-founding the NATIVE Project, which provides comprehensive care to Native American communities. Buzz’s diverse life experiences, including his service in the U.S. Army and his dedication to supporting Native youth, inform his powerful storytelling. He now resides near Seattle with his family.For more information, visit Saving KC the Story online

