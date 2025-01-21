Global Mofy CEO Haogang Yang Awarded “Best CEO” at 9th Zhitong Finance Capital Market Annual Conference

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Haogang Yang, has been honored with the prestigious “Best CEO” award at the 9th Zhitong Finance Capital Market Annual Conference and Listed Company Awards Ceremony, held in Shenzhen, China, on December 11, 2024.

The Zhitong Finance Capital Market Annual Conference, first launched in 2016, has evolved into a premier platform for recognizing outstanding performance among listed companies in the Hong Kong and US stock markets. Its influence and credibility have earned widespread acclaim from global investors, making it a benchmark event in the industry.

As a representative of the new generation of “post-90s” young entrepreneurs, Haogang Yang stands out for his exceptional leadership, visionary thinking, and bold decision-making. Under his guidance, Global Mofy has achieved remarkable breakthroughs in navigating the ever-evolving market landscape. His ability to combine strategic foresight with innovative approaches has solidified the Company’s position as a leader in the digital content sectors. This recognition highlights Yang's exceptional contributions and serves as a testament to his exemplary leadership.

“I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition,” said Haogang Yang, CEO of the Company. “This award is not only a reflection of my personal dedication but also a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Global Mofy team. It underscores our commitment to excellence, innovation, and value creation in the dynamic digital content industry and capital market.”

“As a leading technology company specializing in virtual technology and 3D digital assets development, Global Mofy remains steadfast in its mission to drive innovation, create value for our investors, and contribute to the broader digital economy. This recognition motivates us to push boundaries and continue delivering exceptional performance for all our stakeholders. I am sincerely grateful to the event’s judging panel, as well as our investors, partners, and team members, whose trust and support make this achievement possible,” Yang added.

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary "Mofy Lab" technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence ("AI") technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 100,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.cn/ or ir.globalmofy.cn.

