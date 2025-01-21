LPL Financial Introduces Digital Marketing Platform to Power Advisor Growth

Expanded, scalable Marketing Solutions help advisors grow through sophisticated and highly customizable client and prospect engagement

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leader in the wealth management industry, is helping its advisors deepen client relationships and accelerate business growth with an enhanced and expanded portfolio of Marketing Solutions. The expansion includes a new Digital Marketing Platform that streamlines effective communication with clients and prospects across multiple channels and touchpoints.

Like other LPL offerings, Marketing Solutions is fully customizable — meaning advisors can choose from a range of capabilities and support levels to meet their needs. The comprehensive offering includes consultative services and an easy-to-use Digital Marketing Platform for advisors who prefer to be more hands on, as well as full-service marketing support for those who prefer to outsource marketing and free up time to focus on other aspects of the business.

“Our Digital Marketing Platform makes it easier for advisors to engage clients and prospects with consistent, targeted and impactful communications,” said Les Matthews, executive vice president and head of business services at LPL Financial. “By streamlining the often-overwhelming task of marketing, our advisors are able to deploy time and resources where they matter most — to strengthening client relationships, nurturing prospects and running a thriving practice.”

Detailed performance analytics provide advisors with insights into client preferences and interests to deliver relevant content that ultimately can improve both client retention and referral rates.

“Our tailored marketing solutions provide advisors with as little or as much support as needed to help them stand out and differentiate their services,” Matthews added. “We’ve found that advisors who subscribe to LPL’s Marketing Solutions grew assets 39% faster, on average, than their LPL peers over a 6-month period.”

The new Digital Marketing Platform integrates seamlessly into the LPL ecosystem and features:

An expansive library of financial content from major news outlets as well as LPL Research

Multi-channel marketing capabilities

Automation tools

Review and compliance approval workflows

AI-powered content recommendations that allow advisors to share high-value content that sparks conversations on topics of interest

Real-time reporting helps identify engaged prospects and take the next best step

Marketing Solutions are available through LPL Business Solutions, a comprehensive offering of strategic business services designed to help advisors operate, optimize and grow their businesses.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 28,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and Advisory services oﬀered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(402) 740-2047

Tracking #: 683830

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.