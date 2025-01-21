Boomerang Announces Acquisition of GQueues

Leading email and calendar productivity suite pairs with GQueues’s robust task management and workflow organization platform to supercharge daily workplace productivity

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boomerang , a pioneer in productivity, today announced it has acquired GQueues , the leading task management and workflow organization platform for Google Workspace. Starting today, subscribers to Boomerang’s Premium plan will also have access to GQueues for BUSINESS at no additional cost. New GQueues paid subscribers can receive a 20% discount off the first year if upgraded by the end of January.

“While Boomerang’s foundation was built on email, we have long had a broader vision of building solutions that can impact all aspects of daily workplace productivity, be it communications, meeting/scheduling, or task management,” said Boomerang Co-founder and CEO Aye Moah. “We’ve known the GQueues team for over a decade and have long been impressed not just with the tools they’ve built but also their prioritization on value creation for their customers. We couldn’t be happier to have them join Boomerang and to see how the tools we build together improve the lives of our customers every day.”

GQueues is a task management and productivity tool that helps individuals organize their tasks and workflows and helps teams manage projects in Google Workspace. It’s the best task tracking app for Gmail users because it integrates seamlessly with the Google apps you already use, like Google Calendar, Google Drive, and Gmail – giving you all the information you need to complete your work right on the work itself.

Say goodbye to switching between complicated task management software and your actual workspace to ensure task details are captured or to create workflows manually. The seamless integration between GQueues and the Google apps means you’ll spend less time managing your work, and more time achieving your goals. Its intuitive design promotes transparency in teams, making it easy for everyone to collaborate and stay aligned.

“In discussions with Boomerang’s executive team it was immediately clear we aligned on values, team, and technology,” said Cameron Henneke, Founder and CEO of GQueues. “Boomerang’s productivity tools allow people to spend more time on what matters most, and GQueues has always been focused on helping people achieve their goals while reducing stress. Joining forces with Boomerang allows us to amplify our shared mission. Together, we have the opportunity to create even more innovative tools that empower people to do their best work and live their best lives. I’m truly excited for what lies ahead!”

Founded in 2009 by Henneke, GQueues has been the task and project management solution of choice for tens of thousands of individuals and business customers around the world. As a small business building tools for small businesses, GQueues uniquely understands the issues experienced by a smaller team trying to do it all, while also providing a robust platform that can handle the most complicated workflows managed by multi-person teams at large organizations.

For information on Boomerang’s suite of productivity solutions, visit: https://boomerangapp.com/ .

For information on GQueues, visit: https://www.gqueues.com/ .

About Boomerang:

Boomerang (Baydin) is a leading innovator in productivity software, with millions of paying subscribers around the world who enjoy software solutions that place people at the center of productivity. Their suite of AI-powered and data-backed productivity solutions include dynamic tools for Email , Meetings , and Task and To-Do List management, available for Gmail and Outlook across Android and iOS. To learn more or start your productivity journey, visit: https://boomerangapp.com/ .

