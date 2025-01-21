Master the Art of Headlines: Join Ann Wylie for a Free Webinar to Boost Press Release Impact!

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar - How to Write a Press Release Headline That Works

Struggling to make your press release headlines stand out? Join award-winning writing coach Ann Wylie, president of Wylie Communications, for an exclusive webinar packed with proven strategies to craft attention-grabbing headlines that captivate readers, resonate with your audience and boost your chances of media coverage. Plus, claim your free workbook to take your skills to the next level!

Attendees will learn how to:

Highlight the value of stories

Choose the right power words and leverage available online tools

Optimize headlines for SEO and maximum visibility



WHO:

Ann Wylie – President, Wylie Communications

Ann provides writing, training and consulting services to top-tier organizations such as Coca-Cola, Salesforce and Eli Lilly. She is a celebrated communications expert, with 60 awards, including two IABC Gold Quills. Ann is also the author of RevUpReadership.com, an essential toolbox for writers.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 from 11am-12pm ET

REGISTRATION – Link

WHY:

In today’s crowded media landscape, a compelling headline is your first—and often only—chance to grab attention. This webinar is a must-attend for corporate storytellers ready to transform their press releases into powerful tools that spark curiosity, secure media coverage, and amplify brand visibility. Whether you’re looking to refine your writing or make your headlines unmissable, this session delivers the strategies and insights to ensure every word works for you.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. It starts with GlobeNewswire, which for more than 30 years has been the globally trusted press release distribution and regulatory filing service to leading organizations. From there, gain deeper audience insights with our world-class media and social monitoring tools, and elevate shareholder confidence with our award-winning investor relations solutions, so that you—the modern storyteller—are well-equipped to engage, educate and excite your audience.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Media Contact

Caroline Smith

Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7103c3cb-8de1-40a0-b285-c308d6994fd0

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

