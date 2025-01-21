Adaptive Research Expands into Psychiatry with Addition of Prodigy Psychiatric Group to Clinical Trial Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Research Inc. announced that Prodigy Psychiatric Group has joined its clinical trial network, marking Adaptive Research's expansion into psychiatric research. This addition will enable clinical trials access for patients seeking mental health treatment in community settings.

“We welcome Prodigy Psychiatric Group as we extend our network into psychiatry,” stated Brajesh Agrawal, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Adaptive Research. “By bringing clinical trials to community mental health practices, we can help advance research while providing patients access to emerging treatment options.”

Prodigy Psychiatric Group, led by Dr. Beeta Verma, M.D. is renowned for its comprehensive approach to mental health. The clinic offers a wide range of services, including individual therapy, medication management, and family therapy, prioritizing patient-centered care and accessibility.

“At Prodigy Psychiatric Group, we are committed to exploring cutting-edge solutions for our patients,” said Dr. Beeta Verma, M.D., Founder and Lead Psychiatrist at Prodigy Psychiatric Group. “Partnering with Adaptive Research allows us to offer our patients additional treatment options through clinical trials as well as contribute to the advancement of evidence-based treatment options for mental health conditions.”

As part of the Adaptive Research network, Prodigy Psychiatic Group will receive comprehensive research support, including complete regulatory and compliance management, financial administration and budgeting, advanced technology platform featuring AI-enhanced patient recruitment and integrated data management, project management and business development support.

This collaboration aims to improve the diagnosis and treatment of ADHD, depression, autism, and other behavioral and psychiatric issues in both adult and child/adolescent populations. The goal is to include clinical trials as a care option for patients receiving psychiatric care in the community setting.

About Adaptive Research

Established in 2020, Adaptive Research operates as a community-based clinical trials network that brings research opportunities directly to local physician practices and their patients. The company serves as a virtual clinical trials office, providing the infrastructure, expertise, and administrative support needed for community physicians to participate in clinical research while focusing on patient care. Through its centralized platform and support services, Adaptive Research connects trial sponsors with community physicians across multiple therapeutic areas, making clinical trials more accessible to diverse patient populations.

About Prodigy Psychiatric Group

Established in 2019, Prodigy Psychiatric Group provides outpatient mental health services in California. The clinic prioritizes patient-centered care and offers a comprehensive range of services, including individual therapy, medication management, and family therapy. Specializing in treatments such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, PTSD, stress-related disorders, and addiction behaviors, Prodigy Psychiatric Group is dedicated to supporting individuals and families throughout the community.

Adaptive Research Inc.

Your.Partner@adaptiveresearch.com

Vishal Verma, MD, MHA

Director of Operations

Prodigy Psychiatric Group

vishal.verma@prodigyclinic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.