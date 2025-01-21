D. Boral Capital Secures Strategic Investments from Global Investment Bank ARC Group and an Institutional Investor

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D. Boral Capital, a premier investment bank focused on high-quality mid-market and growth issuers, today announced it has secured significant strategic investments from an institutional investor and ARC Group, a leading global investment bank and management consultancy firm. These partnerships position D. Boral Capital for accelerated growth and innovation in the coming years.

“These strategic investments represent a powerful endorsement of D. Boral Capital’s vision and growth potential,” said David W. Boral, CEO. “Our new investing partners bring not only capital but also, in the case of ARC Group, invaluable industry expertise and global networks to strengthen our ability to serve clients and drive our expansion into new markets. As we head into 2025, we are thrilled to begin this next chapter with significant momentum.”

D. Boral Capital’s distinctive approach combines deep industry expertise across investment banking, capital markets, equity research, and brokerage services, offering both institutional and corporate clients unparalleled insights and solutions. Over the past five years, the firm has built a reputation for its entrepreneurial spirit, global network, and ability to navigate the complexities of the modern financial landscape.

With these strategic investments, D. Boral Capital plans to expand its reach, enhance its service offerings, and continue driving innovative solutions for the mid-market sector.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York which provides advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. The Company has a proven track record of offering strategic guidance to clients across the globe in any sector, with access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

D. Boral Capital is a leader on Wall Street, having aggregated over $23 billion in capital across approximately 300 transactions through various product types.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements." These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the parties' perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," and "plan" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations as a result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are hard to predict or control, that may cause the actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the documents the Company has filed or furnished or may file or furnish with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which you are encouraged to read. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Contact Us:

D. Boral Capital

590 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Main Phone: +1 (212) 970-5150

www.dboralcapital.com

info@dboralcapital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

