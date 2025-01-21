CourseCompare Names Canada’s Top Schools in 2025 Rankings Amid Shifting Enrollment and Lagging Productivity

Outcomes-based rankings, backed by CourseCompare’s proprietary global learner data, set national benchmarks amid significant shifts in Canadian education

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CourseCompare , Canada’s marketplace for education, which serves more than two million prospective students from more than 100 countries each year, has released its 2025 rankings of the best schools and programs in Canada. This year’s rankings examine over 45 categories including business schools , online universities , trade schools , and co-op programs , plus 10 new rankings including top universities , medical schools , and beauty schools , among others.

“Sweeping changes to international study permits, along with inflation and growing concerns about the impact of AI on the job market, are driving institutions to rethink priorities and focus on programs that deliver specialized skills and measurable career outcomes,” said Robert Furtado, CEO of CourseCompare. “Our 2025 rankings help students navigate these shifts and enroll in schools and programs best positioned to meet the moment.”

Changes in international student demand captured by CourseCompare between 2023 and 2024 were striking: a 16% drop in international student inquiries—including a 51% decline from India—highlights the sector’s urgent need for new strategies, such as enhanced government support and innovative, student-centered offerings, to navigate these challenges.

CourseCompare’s global learner data also revealed growing demand for programs that deliver clear career outcomes, fueled by economic pressures, rising tuition costs, and a rapidly evolving job market. Shorter, more flexible options—such as certificates and microcredentials—are gaining popularity, offering targeted training at lower costs and faster completion times. Meanwhile, demand for online and hybrid programs continued to expand across training types.

Reflecting these changes, CourseCompare’s dynamic, data-driven methodologies capture the evolving needs of students and the distinct characteristics of each discipline, setting it apart from other rankings produced nationally or internationally.

“The education sector in Canada is at a crossroads, challenged by shifting policies and evolving student expectations and labour market demands,” said Furtado. “CourseCompare’s 2025 rankings are a guide for students and a tool for institutions, helping them adapt to meet student and industry needs while driving meaningful improvement across this vital Canadian industry.”

This year’s rankings evaluated enrollment data, job placement rates, thousands of verified student ratings for faculty, curriculum, career support, and the overall learning experience, alongside employer reputation scores, graduate salaries, and graduation rates. Newly introduced categories, such as the best universities and medical schools, featured customized methodologies designed to address the unique priorities and opportunities within these fields, ensuring highly relevant and actionable insights for prospective students.

Key trends from CourseCompare’s 2025 rankings

Schools have pivoted to domestic recruitment amid stricter caps on international study permits, particularly in Ontario, which accounted for 51% of Canada’s international student population in 2023.

Between September 2023 and September 2024, CourseCompare saw a 16% decline in demand from international students. However, demand varied significantly by institution, credential, and program type.

Inquiries from India, CourseCompare's leading international market in 2023 for Canadian undergraduate programs, declined by 51% between January 1 and September 31, 2024, compared to the same period the previous year.

Some schools are reducing course offerings and laying off staff to address revenue shortfalls caused by stricter international student permit policies. Concerns from educators and advocates suggest this will impact students by limiting program availability, increasing class sizes, and reducing access to essential support services.

Funding and demand for training in fields critical to Canada’s economy—such as skilled trades and healthcare—have increased due to urgent labour shortages. Greater awareness of these programs is needed to attract more participants, address workforce gaps, and drive long-term GDP growth. Notable investments from the Government of Canada included $90 million for the Apprenticeship Service and $10 million for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness Program.

Courses and credentials tailored for mid-career professionals, particularly those seeking to pivot or advance in their fields in response to automation and technological disruption, are receiving increased attention and funding. Popular offerings in this category on CourseCompare included cybersecurity courses , data science courses , digital marketing courses , software engineering courses , and AI training/courses , as well as project management courses , change management courses , and leadership and management courses . The Government of Canada’s $250 million, three-year Upskill Canada initiative, led by Palette Skills , will expire in 2025 after funding education providers focused on these high-demand sectors.

, , , , and , as well as , , and . The Government of Canada’s $250 million, three-year Upskill Canada initiative, led by , will expire in 2025 after funding education providers focused on these high-demand sectors. Schools are forming deeper partnerships with employers to co-develop curricula, ensuring programs align with real-world skills and boost job placement rates.

Hybrid and online options—such as live online and synchronous learning—are proliferating and have become a hallmark of some of the most resilient schools, particularly those experiencing growth by meeting the evolving needs of diverse and remote learners.

CourseCompare’s 2025 Rankings

Beauty & Fashion - NEW

Beauty and Cosmetology Schools - NEW

Esthetician Schools - NEW

Fashion Schools - NEW

Hair Schools - NEW

Online Beauty Schools - NEW

Business

BBA & BCom Degrees

Business Schools

Change Management Certification

Executive MBA Programs

Online BBA & BCom Degrees

Online MBA Programs

Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification

Colleges

Colleges in Ontario

Colleges in Toronto

Colleges in Vancouver

Co-op Programs

Co-op Programs

Creative Arts & Media

Acting Schools

Film Schools

Interior Design Programs - NEW

Healthcare

Medical Schools - NEW

Master’s in Counselling Psychology - NEW

Nursing Schools

International Students

Colleges for International Students

Immigration Consultants

Immigration Lawyers

Language Learning

French Courses

International English Language Testing System (IELTS) Schools

Universities

Universities in Canada - NEW

Online Universities

Skilled Trades

Culinary Schools

Early Childhood Education (ECE) Programs

Massage Therapy Schools

Trade Schools

Technology

Coding Bootcamps

Cyber Security Certification

Data Analytics Certification

Data Science Bootcamps

Digital Marketing Certification

Master’s in Data Science - NEW

Product Management Certifications - NEW

Transportation

Driving Schools in Canada

Driving Schools in Mississauga

Driving Schools in Toronto

Driving Schools in Vancouver - NEW

Flight Schools

Truck Driving Schools

About CourseCompare

CourseCompare is Canada’s marketplace for education. In 2024, more than two million people from over 100 countries visited CourseCompare.ca to acquire in-demand skills or launch new careers in Canada. By connecting learners with over 400 schools and 8,000 vetted programs tailored to their goals, CourseCompare facilitated over 100,000 student connections to 50+ partner institutions nationwide, generating over $100 million in economic value for Canada’s education sector.

