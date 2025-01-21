Genius Group increases Bitcoin Treasury to total purchase of 420 Bitcoin for $40 million.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that it had increased its Bitcoin purchases for its Bitcoin Treasury by an additional $5 million to 420 Bitcoin for $40 million, at an average price of $95,912 per Bitcoin.

The total purchase of $40 million of Bitcoin has been made within three months of the Company’s announcement on November 12, 2024 of its “Bitcoin-first” strategy that it is committing 90% or more of its current and future reserves to be held in Bitcoin, with an initial target of $120 million in Bitcoin. To date, the company has funded its Bitcoin purchases from its reserves, use of its ATM facility and $19 million in debt financing with crypto-backed loan platform Arch Lending.

The company held an investor call on January 15, 2025 related to its planned rights offering to raise up to $50 million in additional financing to purchase Bitcoin for its Bitcoin Treasury, pending filing of its prospectus supplement. The recording, presentation and script may be found by visiting https://ir.geniusgroup.net/

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.4 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit www.geniusgroup.net .

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

