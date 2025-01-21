Rogers and TIFF Sign Multi-Year Deal

Will bring Canadians exclusive content from the Festival

Will create VIP red carpet experience for Rogers customers

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto International Film Festival and Rogers are pleased to announce a three-year agreement that will see Rogers return as the official Presenting Partner of the Festival and the People’s Choice Award through 2027.

The expanded partnership builds on the success of TIFF ’24, which welcomed a record-breaking 700,000 attendees and hundreds of the world’s biggest filmmakers and stars. The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, presented by Rogers, will take place from September 4 to 14, 2025.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Rogers through 2027, building on the terrific momentum we’ve created together,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF. “We share a vision of celebrating Canadian storytelling and commitment to excellence on a global stage, and we look forward to working together to create a truly remarkable 50th edition of our Festival in September.”

“We are committed to supporting world-class film and cinema and bringing the best in entertainment to Canadians,” said Tony Staffieri, CEO, Rogers. “We look forward to celebrating TIFF’s 50th edition this year and to continuing a successful multi-year partnership.”

Rogers and TIFF will create a new original content series in partnership with TIFF’s in-house Studio 9 production team. Rogers will also develop and produce a 50th edition TV special to be aired exclusively on Citytv. Rogers customers will have access to VIP red carpet experiences through Rogers Beyond the Seat.

TIFF is marking a historic milestone with the 50th edition of the Festival and celebratory programming and events throughout the year. Look for an announcement next week with more information.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com .

About TIFF

TIFF is a not-for-profit cultural organization with a mission to transform the way people see the world through film. An international leader in film culture, TIFF projects include the annual Toronto International Film Festival® in September; TIFF Lightbox, which features five cinemas, learning and entertainment facilities; and the innovative national distribution program Film Circuit. The organization generates an annual economic impact of $200 million CAD. TIFF Lightbox is generously supported by contributors including the Government of Ontario, the Government of Canada, the City of Toronto, the Reitman family (Ivan Reitman, Agi Mandel, and Susan Michaels), The Daniels Corporation, and RBC. For more information, visit tiff.net .

Media Contacts:

For TIFF: proffice@tiff.net

For Rogers: media@rci.rogers.com

