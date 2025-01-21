Avid Recommends Stockholders Follow Recommendations of ISS and Glass Lewis and vote FOR the Transaction with GHO and Ampersand

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recognize the Significant, Immediate and Certain Cash Value the Transaction Delivers to Avid Stockholders

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) (“Avid” or the “Company”), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) recommend that Avid stockholders vote “FOR” the Company’s pending transaction with GHO Capital Partners LLP ("GHO") and Ampersand Capital Partners (“Ampersand”).

Nick Green, president and CEO of Avid Bioservices, said, “We are pleased that ISS and Glass Lewis recognize the premium value of the GHO and Ampersand transaction for Avid stockholders, as well as the process run by our Board of Directors to ensure we are maximizing value. We encourage our stockholders to vote FOR our transaction with GHO and Ampersand today.”

In making its recommendation, ISS stated in its January 17, 2025, report:*

“The sales process was sufficiently thorough, shareholders are receiving a premium, the implied valuation supports the premium being offered, and the cash consideration provides liquidity and certainty of value for shareholders.”

* Permission to use quotations was neither sought nor obtained.

Advisors

Moelis & Company LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Avid, and Cooley LLP is serving as legal counsel to Avid.

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) is a dedicated CDMO focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biologics. The Company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With more than 30 years of experience producing biologics, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the Company provides a variety of process development activities, including cell line development, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com

