QuestionPro Acquires Happy Market Research Podcast

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in online survey and research services, has acquired the Happy Market Research Podcast (HMRP). With more than 480 episodes and 268,000 listens, the HMRP has become one of the most popular and influential market research industry podcasts. The podcast will now be called Happy Market Research by QuestionPro.

For the past eight years, the podcast has been hosted by Jamin Brazil, a seasoned market research veteran and former CEO of FocusVision, the Happy Market Research Podcast is a fun and engaging journey through the landscape of insights, technology, and industry innovation in market research. The podcast features exclusive interviews with top minds from industry-leading companies like GoDaddy, LinkedIn, and Adobe, as well as broadcasts from industry-leading events like WiRE, MRMW, IIEX, and NEXT. Each episode provides a deep dive into cutting-edge tech trends, actionable strategies, and transformative insights that are reshaping the market research world.

“I’ve known and admired Jamin for years, and his ability to bring joy and fun to an industry otherwise known for its seriousness and technicality is second to none,” said Vivek Bhaskaran, founder and CEO of QuestionPro. “It’s an honor to take the baton from Jamin and build on his amazing foundation as he moves to the next phase of his great career.”

In addition to the personal connection with Brazil, the HMR podcast is aligned perfectly with QuestionPro’s commitment to democratizing market research and making it accessible and approachable to all. From QuestionPro’s own XDay events, its webinar series, cultural research series and other efforts, the company has been at the forefront of making market research approachable to the masses.

Brazil will remain involved with the podcast for all of 2025, assisting with guest recruitment, topic selection, programming, promotion and all other aspects of production. The podcast will be hosted by Dan Fleetwood, QuestionPro’s President of Research and Insights and will replace the longstanding QuestionPro “Friday Live with Dan” webinar series.

“I’ve had a tremendous amount of fun building this podcast over the past eight years, but I know it’s in great hands with the team at QuestionPro,” said Brazil. “I look forward to ensuring not just a smooth transition, but launching the next era for the podcast and its listeners.”

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele includes small businesses, academic institutions, media companies and Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

