GUIDENT Receives Additional Patent Coverage for its AV Remote Monitoring & Control Service

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident Corp. (“Guident”), an autonomous vehicle (AV) teleoperation company headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, is pleased to announce it has received additional intellectual property protection for its remote monitoring & control center.





Guident has successfully validated its European Patent Grant No. 4097550, entitled Artificial Intelligence Method and Apparatus for Remote Monitoring and Control of Autonomous Vehicles, and has obtained patent protection in 20 European countries, including: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Norway.

The validated European patent is directed to an autonomous vehicle remote monitoring and control center (RMCC) employing distributed sensor fusion and artificial intelligence techniques that is configured to receive sensor data across multiple independently governed autonomous vehicles, including sensor data from vehicles not operating under RMCC control, determine incident risk levels, implement safety measures and take control of one or more of the autonomous vehicles when operating at an unsafe incident risk level, and return control when the risk level is safe.

In addition, Guident is pleased to announce it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its U.S. Patent Application No. 17/579,203, entitled Near Real-Time Data and Video Streaming System for a Vehicle, Robot or Drone.

The allowed U.S. patent application is directed to methods and systems for using a remote monitoring control device to receive video and image data from and communicate with collection devices of autonomous vehicles, robots, or drones (such as camera sensors) to improve the safety of their operation. Guident anticipates the United States Patent will issue in due course after it pays the required issue fee.

Harald Braun, Executive Chairman of Guident, commented:

“We believe our successful validation of European Patent Grant No. 4097550 across 20 countries marks a significant milestone in advancing Guident’s mission to enhance the safety of autonomous vehicles through innovative AI and sensor fusion technology of our remote monitoring and control IP portfolio.”

“Coupled with the anticipated forthcoming issuance of our U.S. Patent for near real-time data and video streaming systems, we believe we are setting new standards for the safety and reliability of autonomous vehicles, robots, and drones. These achievements exemplify Guident’s commitment to driving the future of smarter and safer mobility solutions.”

About GUIDENT

Guident commercializes patented technology to enable safer autonomous vehicles and devices by providing industry-leading AV remote monitor, control, assistance, and passenger support services. To learn more, please visit www.guident.com.







General Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements

