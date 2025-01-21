Mapped Out - GIS Services, LLC Announces Strategic Partnership with Bad Elf, LLC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mapped Out - GIS Services, a leading provider of innovative GIS solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Bad Elf, renowned for their high-accuracy Bluetooth-connected GNSS receivers. This collaboration integrates Mapped Out's cutting-edge geospatial services with Bad Elf's reliable GNSS technology, delivering comprehensive geospatial solutions to our clients throughout Ohio and beyond.

"The integration of Mapped Out's advanced GIS strategies with Bad Elf's precision GNSS receivers revolutionizes field data collection, making workflows faster, more efficient, and highly accurate," said Dru Zeppelin Sexton, GISP, President of Mapped Out - GIS Services. "We are excited to partner with Bad Elf to provide enhanced geospatial capabilities. Our team has used just about every available GPS/GNSS instrument on the market over the past 20 years. Nothing compares in terms of overall value, ease of use, and support from the experts at Bad Elf."

Bad Elf is known for offering accurate, affordable, and versatile GPS solutions compatible with a wide range of devices and operating systems. Their products provide geospatial professionals with unmatched location accuracy, reliability, and value.

Mapped Out - GIS Services leverages innovative GIS strategies to transform data into actionable insights that drive informed decisions for operational efficiencies, enhanced safety, and collaborative engagement. The integration with Bad Elf's GNSS receivers will help optimize field data collection, asset inventory management, and field inspection workflows.

"The need for high-accuracy GPS receivers and GIS data collection is critical, especially in the realm of infrastructure management and damage prevention," said Larry Fox, VP Marketing and Business Development at Bad Elf. "The integration of Mapped Out's GIS services with Bad Elf's GNSS technology provides a robust solution for geospatial professionals."

This partnership aims to advance the field of geospatial data collection, ensuring the precise capture and visualization of subsurface assets. By combining the strengths of both companies, the integrated solutions will help protect critical infrastructure and support informed decision-making.

About Mapped Out - GIS Services:

Mapped Out - GIS Services, LLC is a GIS (Geographic Information Systems) consulting company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. They offer a wide range of professional services, including geospatial data management, spatial and demographic analysis, cartography and mapping, custom web mapping applications, high-accuracy GPS location services, and training. Their mission is to provide accessible GIS solutions for organizations of all sizes, leveraging innovative GIS strategies to help transform data into actionable insights that drive informed decisions for operational efficiencies, enhanced safety, and collaborative engagement.

About Bad Elf:

Bad Elf's products and services evolve within an iterative framework of learning from our customers. Bad Elf applies diverse and deep technical skills to deliver exceptional offerings that solve real-world challenges. Within this mindset, the whole team challenges themselves to create sufficiently advanced technology to benefit the consumer as Engineering Magic®. While our solutions manifest as technology built for today, they allow us to respond nimbly to continuous change and explore opportunities in partnership with our customers. Visit www.bad-elf.com to learn more.

Bad Elf, Bad Elf Flex, and Engineering Magic are registered trademarks of Bad Elf, LLC.

Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG.

Contact Information: Larry Fox VP Marketing and Business Development Bad Elf, LLC 1-855-422-3353 x 409 larry@bad-elf.com www.bad-elf.com

