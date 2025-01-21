TrueScience® Activated Skincare Collection Recognized for Cutting-Edge Innovation, Clean Beauty Standards, and Proven Anti-Aging Results*

TrueScience® Wins Silver for Most Innovative Product Line at Best in Biz Awards 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation ® (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, is proud to announce that its TrueScience® Activated Skincare Collection has been awarded silver for Most Innovative Product Line at the prestigious Best in Biz Awards 2024.*

The TrueScience ® Activated Skincare Collection received accolades for its advanced formulations, blending science-backed ingredients with clean beauty standards to deliver remarkable anti-aging results.* Hero products like the TrueRenew Daily Firming Complex and TrueHydrate Brightening Moisturizer have been praised for achieving visible improvements in skin health within days.* With Think Dirty® scores of 0 or 1, the collection underscores LifeVantage’s commitment to ingredient safety and effectiveness. Following its 2023 launch, the line drove a 43% revenue increase in its first month, setting a new benchmark for innovation in the skincare industry.

“This award is a testament to LifeVantage’s unwavering drive to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible in health and wellness, including skin health,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “The TrueScience® Activated Skincare Collection embodies our mission to merge cutting-edge activation science with clean, safe formulations that work at the cellular level of the skin to empower people to look and feel their best. We’re honored to be recognized and inspired to continue creating products that make a difference in people’s lives.”*

The Best in Biz Awards honor innovation and excellence across industries, with winners selected by a panel of editors and reporters from top-tier North American publications. This year’s honorees stood out for their creativity and significant impact within their fields.

For more information about LifeVantage’s award-winning TrueScience® Activated Skincare Collection and other activating products, visit www.lifevantage.com .

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System™, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com .*

Public Relations Contact:

Madeline Gossett, CerconeBrownCompany

(704) 620-7673

lifevantage@cerconebrown.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.