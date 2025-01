MKS Instruments Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today announced that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.mks.com/, or by registering as a Participant by clicking here. We encourage participants to register at least 15 minutes before the start of the call.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

MKS Investor Relations Contact :

Paretosh Misra, VP, Investor Relations

Telephone: (978) 284-4705

Email: paretosh.misra@mksinst.com

Legal Disclaimer:

