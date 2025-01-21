Scilex Holding Company Announces that It Will Be Filing Today of a Supplemental New Drug Application with the FDA for ELYXYB® in Acute Pain Indication

ELYXYB ® , a rapid onset and ready-to-use formulation of Celecoxib, delivers a first line non-opioid therapeutic alternative to habit-forming opioids and acetaminophen, the leading cause of acute liver failure in the U.S. ( 1 )

, a rapid onset and ready-to-use formulation of Celecoxib, delivers a first line non-opioid therapeutic alternative to habit-forming opioids and acetaminophen, the leading cause of acute liver failure in the U.S. DelveInsight estimates there were approximately 100 million cases of acute pain in the United States and that the total acute pain market in the U.S. was approximately $3 billion in 2021. ( 2 )

Approximately 40 million Americans with acute pain are prescribed an opioid to manage their discomfort each year. ( 3 )

ELYXYB® is the first and only ready to use oral solution designed to deliver fast and long-lasting migraine relief with the proven safety of COX-2 selectivity that is FDA-approved for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults. (4)

is the first and only ready to use oral solution designed to deliver fast and long-lasting migraine relief with the proven safety of COX-2 selectivity that is FDA-approved for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults. Acute pain has been defined as "the physiologic response and experience to noxious stimuli that can become pathologic, is normally sudden in onset, time limited, and motivates behaviors to avoid actual or potential tissue injuries."(1) Acute pain usually lasts for less than seven days but often extends up to 30 days; for some conditions, acute pain episodes may recur periodically. In some patients, acute pain persists to become chronic.(5)



PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex” or “Company”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and, following the formation of its proposed joint venture with IPMC Company, in neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease, today announced that it will be filing today of a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) with the FDA for ELYXYB® in acute pain indication.

The analgesic efficacy and safety of ELYXYB®, a new oral liquid formulation of celecoxib with more rapid absorption than the capsule, were evaluated in the treatment of acute pain in adult patients after dental surgery. In this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study, 120 otherwise healthy adults who underwent the extraction of bilateral impacted mandibular third molar teeth and experienced moderate to severe pain post-surgery were randomly assigned to receive one dose of either placebo or ELYXYB®: 62.5, 125, or 250 mg. All 3 doses of ELYXYB® were significantly superior to placebo in SPID6 (summed pain intensity difference over 6 hours). In addition, ELYXYB® was generally superior to placebo in other endpoints, including reduction of pain intensity, speed and magnitude of pain relief, treatment satisfaction, and rescue medication use (oxycodone / acetaminophen). ELYXYB® was similar to placebo in the incidence of adverse events with no apparent dose-related effects.(6)

“It is very exciting to see the advancement of new effective therapeutic options for acute pain. Opioid-sparing medications are a priority in both non-operative and post-operative pain control. Reducing reliance on opioids with a new rapidly absorbed liquid formulation of celecoxib is very much welcomed. The rapid onset of action and convenience of dosing will significantly improve our armamentarium to provide the best patient care,” said Aakash A. Shah, M.D., physician for NBA team Miami Heat and President of the Medical Staff at Mid-America Surgery Institute.

ELYXYB® is formulated using the self-microemulsifying drug delivery system (SMEDDS), which is a clear, thermodynamically stable, oil-in-water emulsion of lipid, solubilized drug, and two surfactants, which spontaneously forms droplets < 100 nm in diameter. These components help deliver pre-solubilized drugs to the gastrointestinal tract, while protecting them from degradation in gastric acid or first-pass hepatic metabolism. The American Headache Society recently updated their consensus statement for the acute treatment of migraine and included a selective cyclo-oxygenase-2 selective inhibitor formulated in SMEDDS, celecoxib oral solution. (4) This SMEDDS formulation showed pronounced improvement in bioavailability compared with celecoxib capsules, allowing for a low dose of celecoxib in the oral solution to provide safe and effective acute migraine treatment.(7)

“We are well positioned to broaden the ELYXYB® label with an additional acute pain indication and further solidify the potential role of ELYXYB® as a cornerstone in opioid-sparing acute pain management regimens that support accelerated recovery and eventually freedom from pain”, said Dmitri Lissin, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Scilex.

About Scilex Holding Company

Scilex Holding Company is an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain and, following the formation of its proposed joint venture with IPMC Company, in neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic disease. Scilex targets indications with high unmet needs and large market opportunities with non-opioid therapies for the treatment of patients with acute and chronic pain and is dedicated to advancing and improving patient outcomes. Scilex’s commercial products include: (i) ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; (ii) ELYXYB®, a potential first-line treatment and the only FDA-approved, ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults; and (iii) Gloperba®, the first and only liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

In addition, Scilex has three product candidates: (i) SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (“SEMDEXA” or “SP-102”), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, for which Scilex has completed a Phase 3 study and was granted Fast Track status from the FDA in 2017; (ii) SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, (“SP-103”), a next-generation, triple-strength formulation of ZTlido, for the treatment of acute pain and for which Scilex has recently completed a Phase 2 trial in acute low back pain. SP-103 has been granted Fast Track status from the FDA in low back pain; and (iii) SP-104 (4.5 mg, low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (“SP-104”), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride being developed for the treatment of fibromyalgia.

Scilex Holding Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Semnur”) is a clinical late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid pain therapies. Semnur’s product candidate, SP-102 (SEMDEXA™), is the first non-opioid novel gel formulation administered epidurally in development for patients with moderate to severe chronic radicular pain/sciatica.

Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California

References

1. Bunchorntavakul C, Reddy K. Acetaminophen (APAP or N-Acetyl-p-Aminophenol) and Acute Liver Failure. Clin Liver Dis. 2018 May;22(2):325-346. PMID: 29605069

2. DelveInsight Acute Pain - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast – 2032; Dec 2022; https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/acute-pain-market#:~:text=The%20DelveInsight's%20acute%20pain%20market,be%20either%20acute%20or%20chronic

3. Lopez A, Jones J, Menzie AM, Peta S, Ippolito A, Rubin J. An evaluation of the prevalence of acute and chronic pain medication use in the United States: a real-world database analysis. Presented at: ASRA Annual Pain Medicine Meeting; November 10-11, 2023; New Orleans, LA.

4. Celecoxib Oral Solution Approved for Acute Migraine March 2020.

5. Tighe P, Buckenmaier CC, 3rd, Boezaart AP, et al. Acute pain medicine in the United States: a status report. Pain Med. 2015 Sep;16(9):1806-26. doi: 10.1111/pme.12760. PMID: 26535424

Treatments for Acute Pain: A Systematic Review | Effective Health Care (EHC) Program (ahrq.gov)

6. Neil Singla, et al. Efficacy and safety of single-dose DFN-15 for treatment of acute postsurgical dental pain: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Pain. 2022 Jan 1;163(1):91-99. PMID: 34252915

7. Silberstein S., Spierings E., Kunkelcorresponding T. Celecoxib Oral Solution and the Benefits of Self-Microemulsifying Drug Delivery Systems (SMEDDS) Technology: A Narrative Review. Pain Ther. 2023 Oct; 12(5): 1109–1119. PMID: 37329440

SEMDEXA™ (SP-102) is a trademark owned by Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company. A proprietary name review by the FDA is planned.

ZTlido® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company.

Gloperba® is the subject of an exclusive, transferable license to use the registered trademark by Scilex Holding Company.

ELYXYB® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Holding Company.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2025 Scilex Holding Company All Rights Reserved.

