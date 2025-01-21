Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,377 in the last 365 days.

Old National Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 4Q24 net income applicable to common shares of $149.8 million, diluted EPS of $0.47; $156.0 million and $0.49 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively. Full-year net income applicable to common shares of $523.1 million, diluted EPS of $1.68; $578.1 million and $1.86 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

CEO COMMENTARY:

"Old National's successful 4th quarter was driven by continued growth in our peer-leading deposit franchise, disciplined expense and credit management, and solid net interest income and margin performance," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "These excellent results punctuate a strong year of earnings that included nearly 10% growth in total deposits, 10% total loan growth, and 8% growth in tangible book value."
 

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2

Net Income Net income applicable to common shares of $149.8 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $156.0 million
Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.47; adjusted EPS1 of $0.49
     
Net Interest Income/NIM Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $400.0 million
Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.30%, down 2 basis points ("bps")
     
Operating Performance Pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") of $218.9 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $227.1 million
Noninterest expense of $276.8 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $268.7 million
Efficiency ratio1 of 54.4%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 51.8%
     
Deposits and Funding Period-end total deposits of $40.8 billion, consistent with September 30, 2024; core deposits up 1.9% annualized
Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 208 bps, down 17 bps
     
Loans and Credit Quality End-of-period total loans3 of $36.3 billion, down 1.6% annualized
Provision for credit losses4 ("provision") of $27.0 million
Net charge-offs of $18.7 million, or 21 bps of average loans; 17 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition
30+ day delinquencies of 0.27% and nonaccrual loans of 1.23% of total loans
   
Return Profile & Capital
 		Return on average tangible common equity1 ("ROATCE") of 16.4%; adjusted ROATCE1 of 17.0%
Preliminary regulatory Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets of 11.38%, up 38 bps
     
Notable Items
 		$8.1 million of pre-tax merger-related charges
Announced pending partnership with Bremer Financial Corporation ("Bremer")
     

Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release     Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted     Includes loans held-for-sale     Includes the provision for unfunded commitments     Expense associated with a mutual separation agreement with a former Old National executive

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS2
Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported fourth quarter 2024 net income applicable to common shares of $149.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share.

Included in fourth quarter results were pre-tax charges of $8.1 million primarily related to the April 1, 2024 partnership with CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") and the recently announced partnership with Bremer. Excluding these transactions and realized debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income1 was $156.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING
Growth in core deposits driven by increases in private banking and community deposits, partly offset by normal seasonal patterns in public funds.

  • Period-end total deposits were $40.8 billion, consistent with September 30, 2024; core deposits up 1.9% annualized.
  • On average, total deposits for the fourth quarter were $41.1 billion, up 5.3% annualized.
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 208 bps, down 17 bps.
  • A loan to deposit ratio of 89%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.

LOANS
Strong commercial loan production offset by approximately $600 million of outsized payoff activity and lower line utilization.

  • Period-end total loans3 were $36.3 billion, down 1.6% annualized.
  • Total commercial loan production in the fourth quarter was $1.5 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $2.7 billion.
  • Average total loans in the fourth quarter were $36.4 billion, an increase of $111.1 million, or 1.2% annualized.

CREDIT QUALITY
Resilient credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.

  • Provision4 expense was $27.0 million compared to $28.5 million.
  • Net charge-offs were $18.7 million, or 21 bps of average loans compared to 19 bps.
    • Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 17 bps compared to 16 bps.
  • 30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.27% compared to 0.26%.
  • Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.23% compared to 1.22%.
  • Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. The remaining discount on these acquired loans was $159.8 million.
  • The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $414.2 million, or 1.14% of total loans, compared to $405.9 million, or 1.12% of total loans.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Higher net interest income and modestly lower margin reflective of higher accretion and the rate environment.

  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 increased to $400.0 million compared to $397.9 million, driven by higher accretion and lower funding costs, partly offset by earning asset mix.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 modestly decreased 2 bps to 3.30%.
  • Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $18.5 million, or 15 bps of net interest margin1, compared to $15.6 million, or 13 bps of net interest margin1.
  • Cost of total deposits was 2.08%, decreasing 17 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 22 bps to 2.71%.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Increase driven by higher wealth fees and other income, partly offset by lower capital markets and mortgage fees.

  • Total noninterest income was $95.8 million compared to $94.1 million.
  • Noninterest income was up 1.7% driven by higher wealth fees and other income impacted by $8 million of discrete items, partly offset by lower capital markets and mortgage fees.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Disciplined expense management.

  • Noninterest expense was $276.8 million and included $8.1 million of merger-related charges.
    • Excluding merger-related charges and $2.6 million of pre-tax separation expense5 in the third quarter of 2024, adjusted noninterest expense1 was $268.7 million, compared to $262.8 million; increase driven by $5 million in higher performance-driven incentive accruals and $1.2 million in higher tax credit amortization.
  • The efficiency ratio1 was 54.4%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.8% compared to 53.8% and 51.2%, respectively.

INCOME TAXES

  • Income tax expense was $32.2 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 17.3% compared to 22.3%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 19.8% compared to 24.8%.
    • Lower effective tax rate driven by $5.9 million for the resolution of tax matters and $1.2 million in higher tax credit benefits.
  • Income tax expense included $5.2 million of tax credit benefit compared to $4.0 million.

CAPITAL
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • Preliminary total risk-based capital up 43 bps to 13.37% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 38 bps to 11.98%, as strong retained earnings drive capital.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.41% compared to 7.44%.

MARK SANDER TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT AND COO
Old National Bancorp President and Chief Operating Officer Mark G. Sander will retire on June 30, 2025, after a distinguished and highly successful career in banking that began in 1980. Prior to the completion of the Old National Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp partnership in 2022, Mr. Sander served as President, COO, and a Director at First Midwest Bancorp.

Before joining First Midwest in 2011, Mr. Sander held the position of Executive Vice President and head of Commercial Banking at Associated Banc-Corp. He has also previously held leadership roles at Bank of America and LaSalle Bank.

"It has been my privilege to work alongside Mark Sander over the past several years," said Old National Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "Thanks to Mark’s strong and steady leadership, Old National is now one of the premier banks in the nation. On behalf of all of us at Old National, I want to thank him for embodying our organizational values of collaboration, inclusion, and integrity every day."

LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TRANSITION
Daniel S. Hermann, founding partner of Lechwe Holdings LLC, founder of AmeriQual Group, LLC, and former President and CEO of Black Beauty Coal Co., has been appointed Lead Independent Director of Old National Bancorp. Mr. Hermann has been a member of the Old National Bancorp board since 2020.

Mr. Hermann succeeds Becky Skillman, former Indiana Lt. Governor and former President and CEO of Radius Indiana, who has served as Lead Independent Director since 2016. Ms. Skillman will continue her service as a member of the Old National Bancorp board, a position she has held since 2013.

"On behalf of Old National’s Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors, I want to thank Becky Skillman for her passionate leadership and invaluable guidance as our Lead Independent Director," said Old National Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "I also want to emphasize how grateful we are to have a leader of Dan Hermann’s character, stature, and experience to build upon the significant contributions that Becky has made in this critical role."

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, to review fourth quarter and full-year financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (800) 715-9871 or International (646) 307-1963, access code 9682197. A replay of the call will also be available from approximately noon Central Time on January 21, 2025 through February 4, 2025. To access the replay, dial U.S. (800) 770-2030 or International (647) 362-9199; Access code 9682197.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $30 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, separation expense, debt securities gains/losses, CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, FDIC special assessment expense, gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, contract termination charges, expenses related to the tragic April 10, 2023 event at our downtown Louisville location ("Louisville expenses"), and property optimization charges. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes adjusted pre-provision net revenues may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, FDIC special assessment expense, contract termination charges, Louisville expenses, and property optimization charges, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes debt securities gains/losses and the gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for the merger (the “Merger”) between Old National and Bremer (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) and the possibility that the Merger does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory approvals, the approval by Bremer’s shareholders, or other approvals and the other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between Old National and Bremer; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the Merger not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the Merger, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks; risks relating to the potential dilutive effect of shares of Old National’s common stock to be issued in the Merger; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; political and economic uncertainty and instability; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results, performance or outcomes, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.

CONTACTS:    
Media: Rick Vach   Investors: Lynell Durchholz
(904) 535-9489   (812) 464-1366
Rick.Vach@oldnational.com   Lynell.Durchholz@oldnational.com
     


               
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Income Statement                
Net interest income $ 394,180   $ 391,724   $ 388,421   $ 356,458   $ 364,408     $ 1,530,783   $ 1,503,153  
FTE adjustment1,3   5,777     6,144     6,340     6,253     6,100       24,514     23,428  
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis3   399,957     397,868     394,761     362,711     370,508       1,555,297     1,526,581  
Provision for credit losses   27,017     28,497     36,214     18,891     11,595       110,619     58,887  
Noninterest income   95,766     94,138     87,271     77,522     100,094       354,697     333,342  
Noninterest expense   276,824     272,283     282,999     262,317     284,235       1,094,423     1,026,306  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 149,839   $ 139,768   $ 117,196   $ 116,250   $ 128,446     $ 523,053   $ 565,857  
Per Common Share Data                
Weighted average diluted shares   318,803     317,331     316,461     292,207     292,029       311,001     291,855  
EPS, diluted $ 0.47   $ 0.44   $ 0.37   $ 0.40   $ 0.44     $ 1.68   $ 1.94  
Cash dividends   0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14       0.56     0.56  
Dividend payout ratio2   30 %   32 %   38 %   35 %   32 %     33 %   29 %
Book value $ 19.11   $ 19.20   $ 18.28   $ 18.24   $ 18.18     $ 19.11   $ 18.18  
Stock price   21.71     18.66     17.19     17.41     16.89       21.71     16.89  
Tangible book value3   11.91     11.97     11.05     11.10     11.00       11.91     11.00  
Performance Ratios                
ROAA   1.14 %   1.08 %   0.92 %   0.98 %   1.09 %     1.03 %   1.21 %
ROAE   9.8 %   9.4 %   8.2 %   8.7 %   10.2 %     9.1 %   11.3 %
ROATCE3   16.4 %   16.0 %   14.1 %   14.9 %   18.1 %     15.4 %   20.2 %
NIM (FTE)3   3.30 %   3.32 %   3.33 %   3.28 %   3.39 %     3.31 %   3.54 %
Efficiency ratio3   54.4 %   53.8 %   57.2 %   58.3 %   59.0 %     55.9 %   53.7 %
NCOs to average loans   0.21 %   0.19 %   0.16 %   0.14 %   0.12 %     0.17 %   0.17 %
ACL on loans to EOP loans   1.08 %   1.05 %   1.01 %   0.95 %   0.93 %     1.08 %   0.93 %
ACL4 to EOP loans   1.14 %   1.12 %   1.08 %   1.03 %   1.03 %     1.14 %   1.03 %
NPLs to EOP loans   1.23 %   1.22 %   0.94 %   0.98 %   0.83 %     1.23 %   0.83 %
Balance Sheet (EOP)                
Total loans $ 36,285,887   $ 36,400,643   $ 36,150,513   $ 33,623,319   $ 32,991,927     $ 36,285,887   $ 32,991,927  
Total assets   53,552,272     53,602,293     53,119,645     49,534,918     49,089,836       53,552,272     49,089,836  
Total deposits   40,823,560     40,845,746     39,999,228     37,699,418     37,235,180       40,823,560     37,235,180  
Total borrowed funds   5,411,537     5,449,096     6,085,204     5,331,161     5,331,147       5,411,537     5,331,147  
Total shareholders' equity   6,340,350     6,367,298     6,075,072     5,595,408     5,562,900       6,340,350     5,562,900  
Capital Ratios3                
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):                
Tier 1 common equity   11.38 %   11.00 %   10.73 %   10.76 %   10.70 %     11.38 %   10.70 %
Tier 1 capital   11.98 %   11.60 %   11.33 %   11.40 %   11.35 %     11.98 %   11.35 %
Total capital   13.37 %   12.94 %   12.71 %   12.74 %   12.64 %     13.37 %   12.64 %
Leverage ratio (average assets)   9.21 %   9.05 %   8.90 %   8.96 %   8.83 %     9.21 %   8.83 %
Equity to assets (averages)   11.78 %   11.60 %   11.31 %   11.32 %   10.81 %     11.51 %   10.91 %
TCE to TA   7.41 %   7.44 %   6.94 %   6.86 %   6.85 %     7.41 %   6.85 %
Nonfinancial Data                
Full-time equivalent employees   4,066     4,105     4,267     3,955     3,940       4,066     3,940  
Banking centers   280     280     280     258     258       280     258  
1 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.          
2 Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic).          
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. December 31, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary.
4 Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments.          
                 
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis  ROAA - Return on average assets  ROAE - Return on average equity  ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity
NCOs - Net Charge-offs  ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses  EOP - End of period actual balances  NPLs - Non-performing Loans  TCE - Tangible common equity  TA - Tangible assets
 


                 
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Interest income $ 662,082   $ 679,925   $ 663,663   $ 595,981   $ 589,751     $ 2,601,651   $ 2,206,821  
Less: interest expense   267,902     288,201     275,242     239,523     225,343       1,070,868     703,668  
Net interest income   394,180     391,724     388,421     356,458     364,408       1,530,783     1,503,153  
Provision for credit losses   27,017     28,497     36,214     18,891     11,595       110,619     58,887  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   367,163     363,227     352,207     337,567     352,813       1,420,164     1,444,266  
Wealth and investment services fees   30,012     29,117     29,358     28,304     27,656       116,791     107,784  
Service charges on deposit accounts   20,577     20,350     19,350     17,898     18,667       78,175     71,945  
Debit card and ATM fees   10,991     11,362     10,993     10,054     10,700       43,400     42,153  
Mortgage banking revenue   7,026     7,669     7,064     4,478     3,691       26,237     16,319  
Capital markets income   5,244     7,426     4,729     2,900     5,416       20,299     24,419  
Company-owned life insurance   6,499     5,315     5,739     3,434     3,773       20,987     15,397  
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares                   21,635           21,635  
Other income   15,539     12,975     10,036     10,470     9,381       49,020     39,955  
Debt securities gains (losses), net   (122 )   (76 )   2     (16 )   (825 )     (212 )   (6,265 )
Total noninterest income   95,766     94,138     87,271     77,522     100,094       354,697     333,342  
Salaries and employee benefits   146,605     147,494     159,193     149,803     141,649       603,095     546,364  
Occupancy   29,733     27,130     26,547     27,019     26,514       110,429     106,676  
Equipment   9,325     9,888     8,704     8,671     8,769       36,588     32,163  
Marketing   12,653     11,036     11,284     10,634     10,813       45,607     39,511  
Technology   21,429     23,343     24,002     20,023     20,493       88,797     80,343  
Communication   4,176     4,681     4,480     4,000     4,212       17,337     16,980  
Professional fees   11,055     7,278     10,552     6,406     8,250       35,291     27,335  
FDIC assessment   11,970     11,722     9,676     11,313     27,702       44,681     56,730  
Amortization of intangibles   7,237     7,411     7,425     5,455     5,869       27,528     24,155  
Amortization of tax credit investments   4,556     3,277     2,747     2,749     7,200       13,329     15,367  
Other expense   18,085     19,023     18,389     16,244     22,764       71,741     80,682  
Total noninterest expense   276,824     272,283     282,999     262,317     284,235       1,094,423     1,026,306  
Income before income taxes   186,105     185,082     156,479     152,772     168,672       680,438     751,302  
Income tax expense   32,232     41,280     35,250     32,488     36,192       141,250     169,310  
Net income $ 153,873   $ 143,802   $ 121,229   $ 120,284   $ 132,480     $ 539,188   $ 581,992  
Preferred dividends   (4,034 )   (4,034 )   (4,033 )   (4,034 )   (4,034 )     (16,135 )   (16,135 )
Net income applicable to common shares $ 149,839   $ 139,768   $ 117,196   $ 116,250   $ 128,446     $ 523,053   $ 565,857  
                 
EPS, diluted $ 0.47   $ 0.44   $ 0.37   $ 0.40   $ 0.44     $ 1.68   $ 1.94  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding                
Basic   315,673     315,622     315,585     290,980     290,701       309,499     290,748  
Diluted   318,803     317,331     316,461     292,207     292,029       311,001     291,855  
Common shares outstanding (EOP)   318,980     318,955     318,969     293,330     292,655       318,980     292,655  
                 
                 


 
End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 394,450   $ 498,120   $ 428,665   $ 350,990   $ 430,866  
Money market and other interest-earning investments   833,518     693,450     804,381     588,509     744,192  
Investments:          
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   2,289,903     2,335,716     2,207,004     2,243,754     2,453,950  
Mortgage-backed securities   6,175,103     6,085,826     5,890,371     5,566,881     5,245,691  
States and political subdivisions   1,637,379     1,665,128     1,678,597     1,672,061     1,693,819  
Other securities   781,656     783,079     775,623     760,847     779,048  
Total investments   10,884,041     10,869,749     10,551,595     10,243,543     10,172,508  
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value   34,483     62,376     66,126     19,418     32,006  
Loans:          
Commercial   10,288,560     10,408,095     10,332,631     9,648,269     9,512,230  
Commercial and agriculture real estate   16,307,486     16,356,216     16,016,958     14,653,958     14,140,629  
Residential real estate   6,797,586     6,757,896     6,894,957     6,661,379     6,699,443  
Consumer   2,892,255     2,878,436     2,905,967     2,659,713     2,639,625  
Total loans   36,285,887     36,400,643     36,150,513     33,623,319     32,991,927  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (392,522 )   (380,840 )   (366,335 )   (319,713 )   (307,610 )
Premises and equipment, net   588,970     599,528     601,945     564,007     565,396  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   2,296,098     2,305,084     2,306,204     2,095,511     2,100,966  
Company-owned life insurance   859,851     863,723     862,032     767,423     767,902  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   1,767,496     1,690,460     1,714,519     1,601,911     1,591,683  
Total assets $ 53,552,272   $ 53,602,293   $ 53,119,645   $ 49,534,918   $ 49,089,836  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 9,399,019   $ 9,429,285   $ 9,336,042   $ 9,257,709   $ 9,664,247  
Interest-bearing:          
Checking and NOW accounts   7,538,987     7,314,245     7,680,865     7,236,667     7,331,487  
Savings accounts   4,753,279     4,781,447     4,983,811     5,020,095     5,099,186  
Money market accounts   11,807,228     11,601,461     10,485,491     10,234,113     9,561,116  
Other time deposits   5,819,970     6,010,070     5,688,432     4,760,659     4,565,137  
Total core deposits   39,318,483     39,136,508     38,174,641     36,509,243     36,221,173  
Brokered deposits   1,505,077     1,709,238     1,824,587     1,190,175     1,014,007  
Total deposits   40,823,560     40,845,746     39,999,228     37,699,418     37,235,180  
           
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   385     135,263     250,154     50,416     390  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   268,975     244,626     240,713     274,493     285,206  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,452,559     4,471,153     4,744,560     4,193,039     4,280,681  
Other borrowings   689,618     598,054     849,777     813,213     764,870  
Total borrowed funds   5,411,537     5,449,096     6,085,204     5,331,161     5,331,147  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   976,825     940,153     960,141     908,931     960,609  
Total liabilities   47,211,922     47,234,995     47,044,573     43,939,510     43,526,936  
Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings   7,086,393     6,971,054     6,866,480     6,375,036     6,301,709  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (746,043 )   (603,756 )   (791,408 )   (779,628 )   (738,809 )
Total shareholders' equity   6,340,350     6,367,298     6,075,072     5,595,408     5,562,900  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 53,552,272   $ 53,602,293   $ 53,119,645   $ 49,534,918   $ 49,089,836  
 
 


                         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
    Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $   1,072,509   $      12,843 4.76 %   $      904,176   $      11,696 5.15 %   $   1,094,196   $      14,425 5.23 %
Investments:                        
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies         2,325,120            20,841 3.59 %         2,255,629            21,851 3.87 %         2,490,793            25,848 4.15 %
Mortgage-backed securities         6,149,775            50,416 3.28 %         5,977,058            48,425 3.24 %         4,913,151            34,209 2.79 %
States and political subdivisions         1,654,591            13,698 3.31 %         1,668,454            14,042 3.37 %         1,686,119            14,541 3.45 %
Other securities            783,708            10,518 5.37 %            785,107            12,547 6.39 %            749,697            10,440 5.57 %
Total investments        10,913,194            95,473 3.50 %        10,686,248            96,865 3.63 %         9,839,760            85,038 3.46 %
Loans:2                        
Commercial        10,401,056          176,996 6.81 %        10,373,340          183,878 7.09 %         9,351,344          163,921 7.01 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate        16,326,802          263,062 6.44 %        16,216,842          274,832 6.78 %        14,074,908          226,716 6.44 %
Residential real estate loans         6,814,829            68,346 4.01 %         6,833,597            67,084 3.93 %         6,706,425            62,054 3.70 %
Consumer         2,883,413            51,139 7.06 %         2,891,260            51,714 7.12 %         2,634,650            43,697 6.58 %
Total loans        36,426,100          559,543 6.14 %        36,315,039          577,508 6.36 %        32,767,327          496,388 6.06 %
                         
Total earning assets   $ 48,411,803   $    667,859 5.52 %   $ 47,905,463   $    686,069 5.73 %   $ 43,701,283   $    595,851 5.45 %
                         
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans           (382,799 )               (366,667 )               (304,195 )    
                         
Non-earning Assets:                        
Cash and due from banks   $      370,932         $      413,583         $      415,266      
Other assets         5,402,359               5,394,032               5,027,892      
                         
Total assets   $ 53,802,295         $ 53,346,411         $ 48,840,246      
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Checking and NOW accounts   $   7,338,532   $      23,747 1.29 %   $   7,551,264   $      29,344 1.55 %   $   7,280,268   $      25,015 1.36 %
Savings accounts         4,750,387              4,467 0.37 %         4,860,161              5,184 0.42 %         5,184,712              5,196 0.40 %
Money market accounts        11,900,305          103,818 3.47 %        11,064,433          106,148 3.82 %         9,244,117            85,717 3.68 %
Other time deposits         5,985,911            61,679 4.10 %         5,928,241            64,435 4.32 %         4,516,432            44,396 3.90 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits        29,975,135          193,711 2.57 %        29,404,099          205,111 2.78 %        26,225,529          160,324 2.43 %
Brokered deposits         1,662,698            21,579 5.16 %         1,829,218            24,616 5.35 %         1,012,647            13,041 5.11 %
Total interest-bearing deposits        31,637,833          215,290 2.71 %        31,233,317          229,727 2.93 %        27,238,176          173,365 2.53 %
                         
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings                  433                   23 21.13 %              14,549                 292 7.98 %                  620                    8 5.12 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase            249,133                 584 0.93 %            239,524                 612 1.02 %            277,927                 910 1.30 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances         4,461,733            43,788 3.90 %         4,572,046            47,719 4.15 %         4,182,877            38,394 3.64 %
Other borrowings            669,580              8,217 4.88 %            754,544              9,851 5.19 %            869,644            12,666 5.78 %
Total borrowed funds         5,380,879            52,612 3.89 %         5,580,663            58,474 4.17 %         5,331,068            51,978 3.87 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 37,018,712   $    267,902 2.88 %   $ 36,813,980   $    288,201 3.11 %   $ 32,569,244   $    225,343 2.74 %
                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Demand deposits   $   9,509,446         $   9,371,698         $   9,949,616      
Other liabilities            935,184                  970,662               1,039,899      
Shareholders' equity         6,338,953               6,190,071               5,281,487      
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 53,802,295         $ 53,346,411         $ 48,840,246      
                         
Net interest rate spread       2.64 %       2.62 %       2.71 %
                         
Net interest margin (GAAP)       3.26 %       3.27 %       3.34 %
                         
Net interest margin (FTE)3       3.30 %       3.32 %       3.39 %
                         
FTE adjustment     $        5,777       $        6,144       $        6,100  
                         
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis.  
2 Includes loans held-for-sale.  
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.  
 
 


                 
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
                 
    Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
    Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $ 887,771   $ 45,835 5.16 %   $ 826,453   $ 39,683 4.80 %
Investments:                
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies     2,288,053     87,489 3.82 %     2,322,792     84,771 3.65 %
Mortgage-backed securities     5,829,322     185,633 3.18 %     5,178,940     136,827 2.64 %
States and political subdivisions     1,672,493     56,006 3.35 %     1,749,722     57,847 3.31 %
Other securities     781,969     47,821 6.12 %     776,456     39,166 5.04 %
Total investments   $ 10,571,837   $ 376,949 3.57 %   $ 10,027,910   $ 318,611 3.18 %
Loans:2                
Commercial     10,166,184     711,562 7.00 %     9,570,639     639,131 6.68 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate     15,698,854     1,028,387 6.55 %     13,405,946     825,053 6.15 %
Residential real estate loans     6,823,798     266,116 3.90 %     6,646,684     243,646 3.67 %
Consumer     2,832,823     197,316 6.97 %     2,618,098     164,125 6.27 %
Total loans     35,521,659     2,203,381 6.20 %     32,241,367     1,871,955 5.81 %
                 
Total earning assets   $ 46,981,267   $ 2,626,165 5.59 %   $ 43,095,730   $ 2,230,249 5.18 %
                 
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans     (348,638 )         (302,486 )    
                 
Non-earning Assets:                
Cash and due from banks   $ 394,350         $ 413,569      
Other assets     5,275,427           4,945,394      
                 
Total assets   $ 52,302,406         $ 48,152,207      
                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 7,554,510   $ 112,741 1.49 %   $ 7,664,183   $ 94,263 1.23 %
Savings accounts     4,919,559     19,922 0.40 %     5,638,766     14,941 0.26 %
Money market accounts     10,905,756     406,739 3.73 %     7,249,497     206,634 2.85 %
Other time deposits     5,492,898     230,132 4.19 %     3,875,984     123,428 3.18 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits     28,872,723     769,534 2.67 %     24,428,430     439,266 1.80 %
Brokered deposits     1,447,491     76,728 5.30 %     913,349     45,094 4.94 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     30,320,214     846,262 2.79 %     25,341,779     484,360 1.91 %
                 
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings     57,950     3,262 5.63 %     229,386     11,412 4.98 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     258,630     2,752 1.06 %     332,853     3,299 0.99 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     4,473,800     177,317 3.96 %     4,568,964     161,860 3.54 %
Other borrowings     784,994     41,275 5.26 %     822,471     42,737 5.20 %
Total borrowed funds     5,575,374     224,606 4.03 %     5,953,674     219,308 3.68 %
                 
Total interest-bearing liabilities     35,895,588     1,070,868 2.98 %     31,295,453     703,668 2.25 %
                 
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Demand deposits   $ 9,424,577         $ 10,633,806      
Other liabilities     962,511           968,635      
Shareholders' equity     6,019,730           5,254,313      
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 52,302,406         $ 48,152,207      
                 
Net interest rate spread       2.61 %       2.93 %
                 
Net interest margin (GAAP)       3.26 %       3.49 %
                 
Net interest margin (FTE)3       3.31 %       3.54 %
                 
FTE adjustment     $ 24,514       $ 23,428  
                 
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE.
2 Includes loans held-for-sale.                
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.    
 
 


                 
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Allowance for credit losses:                
Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans $ 380,840   $ 366,335   $ 319,713   $ 307,610   $ 303,982     $ 307,610   $ 303,671  
Allowance established for acquired PCD loans       2,803     23,922               26,725      
Provision for credit losses on loans   30,417     29,176     36,745     23,853     13,329       120,191     59,849  
Gross charge-offs   (21,278 )   (18,965 )   (17,041 )   (14,020 )   (13,202 )     (71,304 )   (68,463 )
Gross recoveries   2,543     1,491     2,996     2,270     3,501       9,300     12,553  
NCOs   (18,735 )   (17,474 )   (14,045 )   (11,750 )   (9,701 )     (62,004 )   (55,910 )
Ending allowance for credit losses on loans $ 392,522   $ 380,840   $ 366,335   $ 319,713   $ 307,610     $ 392,522   $ 307,610  
Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 25,054   $ 25,733   $ 26,264   $ 31,226   $ 32,960     $ 31,226   $ 32,188  
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments   (3,400 )   (679 )   (531 )   (4,962 )   (1,734 )     (9,572 )   (962 )
Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 21,654   $ 25,054   $ 25,733   $ 26,264   $ 31,226     $ 21,654   $ 31,226  
Allowance for credit losses $ 414,176   $ 405,894   $ 392,068   $ 345,977   $ 338,836     $ 414,176   $ 338,836  
Provision for credit losses on loans $ 30,417   $ 29,176   $ 36,745   $ 23,853   $ 13,329     $ 120,191   $ 59,849  
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments   (3,400 )   (679 )   (531 )   (4,962 )   (1,734 )     (9,572 )   (962 )
Provision for credit losses $ 27,017   $ 28,497   $ 36,214   $ 18,891   $ 11,595     $ 110,619   $ 58,887  
NCOs / average loans1   0.21 %   0.19 %   0.16 %   0.14 %   0.12 %     0.17 %   0.17 %
Average loans1 $ 36,410,414   $ 36,299,544   $ 36,053,845   $ 33,242,739   $ 32,752,406     $ 35,506,298   $ 32,233,020  
EOP loans1   36,285,887     36,400,643     36,150,513     33,623,319     32,991,927       36,285,887     32,991,927  
ACL on loans / EOP loans1   1.08 %   1.05 %   1.01 %   0.95 %   0.93 %     1.08 %   0.93 %
ACL / EOP loans1   1.14 %   1.12 %   1.08 %   1.03 %   1.03 %     1.14 %   1.03 %
Underperforming Assets:                
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) $ 4,060   $ 1,177   $ 5,251   $ 2,172   $ 961     $ 4,060   $ 961  
Nonaccrual loans   447,979     443,597     340,181     328,645     274,821       447,979     274,821  
Foreclosed assets   4,294     4,077     8,290     9,344     9,434       4,294     9,434  
Total underperforming assets $ 456,333   $ 448,851   $ 353,722   $ 340,161   $ 285,216     $ 456,333   $ 285,216  
Classified and Criticized Assets:                
Nonaccrual loans $ 447,979   $ 443,597   $ 340,181   $ 328,645   $ 274,821     $ 447,979   $ 274,821  
Substandard loans (still accruing)   1,073,413     1,074,243     841,087     626,157     599,358       1,073,413     599,358  
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)   4,060     1,177     5,251     2,172     961       4,060     961  
Total classified loans - "problem loans"   1,525,452     1,519,017     1,186,519     956,974     875,140       1,525,452     875,140  
Other classified assets   58,954     59,485     60,772     54,392     48,930       58,954     48,930  
Special Mention   908,630     837,543     967,655     827,419     843,920       908,630     843,920  
Total classified and criticized assets $ 2,493,036   $ 2,416,045   $ 2,214,946   $ 1,838,785   $ 1,767,990     $ 2,493,036   $ 1,767,990  
Loans 30-89 days past due (still accruing) $ 93,141   $ 91,750   $ 51,712   $ 53,112   $ 71,868     $ 93,141   $ 71,868  
Nonaccrual loans / EOP loans1   1.23 %   1.22 %   0.94 %   0.98 %   0.83 %     1.23 %   0.83 %
ACL / nonaccrual loans   92 %   92 %   115 %   105 %   123 %     92 %   123 %
Under-performing assets/EOP loans1   1.26 %   1.23 %   0.98 %   1.01 %   0.86 %     1.26 %   0.86 %
Under-performing assets/EOP assets   0.85 %   0.84 %   0.67 %   0.69 %   0.58 %     0.85 %   0.58 %
30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans1   0.27 %   0.26 %   0.16 %   0.16 %   0.22 %     0.27 %   0.22 %
                 
1 Excludes loans held-for-sale.            
                 
                 


                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
Earnings Per Share:                
Net income applicable to common shares $ 149,839   $ 139,768   $ 117,196   $ 116,250   $ 128,446     $ 523,053   $ 565,857  
Adjustments:                
Merger-related charges   8,117     6,860     19,440     2,908     5,529       37,325     28,716  
Tax effect1   (2,058 )   (1,528 )   (4,413 )   (710 )   (1,343 )     (8,709 )   (5,834 )
Merger-related charges, net   6,059     5,332     15,027     2,198     4,186       28,616     22,882  
Debt securities (gains) losses   122     76     (2 )   16     825       212     6,265  
Tax effect1   (31 )   (17 )   1     (4 )   (200 )     (51 )   (1,375 )
Debt securities (gains) losses, net   91     59     (1 )   12     625       161     4,890  
Separation expense       2,646                   2,646      
Tax effect1       (589 )                 (589 )    
Separation expense, net       2,057                   2,057      
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense           15,312               15,312      
Tax effect1           (3,476 )             (3,476 )    
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, net           11,836               11,836      
Distribution of excess pension assets               13,318           13,318      
Tax effect1               (3,250 )         (3,250 )    
Distribution excess pension assets, net               10,068           10,068      
FDIC special assessment               2,994     19,052       2,994     19,052  
Tax effect1               (731 )   (4,628 )     (731 )   (4,628 )
FDIC special assessment, net               2,263     14,424       2,263     14,424  
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares                   (21,635 )         (21,635 )
Tax effect1                   5,255           5,255  
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, net                   (16,380 )         (16,380 )
Contract termination charge                   4,413           4,413  
Tax effect1                   (1,072 )         (1,072 )
Contract termination charge, net                   3,341           3,341  
Louisville expenses                             3,361  
Tax effect1                             (392 )
Louisville expenses, net                             2,969  
Property optimization charges                             1,559  
Tax effect1                             (315 )
Property optimization charges, net                             1,244  
Total adjustments, net   6,150     7,448     26,862     14,541     6,196       55,001     33,370  
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 155,989   $ 147,216   $ 144,058   $ 130,791   $ 134,642     $ 578,054   $ 599,227  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   318,803     317,331     316,461     292,207     292,029       311,001     291,855  
EPS, diluted $ 0.47   $ 0.44   $ 0.37   $ 0.40   $ 0.44     $ 1.68   $ 1.94  
Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.49   $ 0.46   $ 0.46   $ 0.45   $ 0.46     $ 1.86   $ 2.05  
NIM:                
Net interest income $ 394,180   $ 391,724   $ 388,421   $ 356,458   $ 364,408     $ 1,530,783   $ 1,503,153  
Add: FTE adjustment2   5,777     6,144     6,340     6,253     6,100       24,514     23,428  
Net interest income (FTE) $ 399,957   $ 397,868   $ 394,761   $ 362,711   $ 370,508     $ 1,555,297   $ 1,526,581  
Average earning assets $ 48,411,803   $ 47,905,463   $ 47,406,849   $ 44,175,079   $ 43,701,283     $ 46,981,267   $ 43,095,730  
NIM (GAAP)   3.26 %   3.27 %   3.28 %   3.23 %   3.34 %     3.26 %   3.49 %
NIM (FTE)   3.30 %   3.32 %   3.33 %   3.28 %   3.39 %     3.31 %   3.54 %
                 
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.            
                 


                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
PPNR:                
Net interest income (FTE)2 $ 399,957   $ 397,868   $ 394,761   $ 362,711   $ 370,508     $ 1,555,297   $ 1,526,581  
Add: Noninterest income   95,766     94,138     87,271     77,522     100,094       354,697     333,342  
Total revenue (FTE)   495,723     492,006     482,032     440,233     470,602       1,909,994     1,859,923  
Less: Noninterest expense   (276,824 )   (272,283 )   (282,999 )   (262,317 )   (284,235 )     (1,094,423 )   (1,026,306 )
PPNR $ 218,899   $ 219,723   $ 199,033   $ 177,916   $ 186,367     $ 815,571   $ 833,617  
Adjustments:                
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares $   $   $   $   $ (21,635 )   $   $ (21,635 )
Debt securities (gains) losses   122     76     (2 )   16     825       212     6,265  
Noninterest income adjustments   122     76     (2 )   16     (20,810 )     212     (15,370 )
Adjusted noninterest income   95,888     94,214     87,269     77,538     79,284       354,909     317,972  
Adjusted revenue $ 495,845   $ 492,082   $ 482,030   $ 440,249   $ 449,792     $ 1,910,206   $ 1,844,553  
Adjustments:                
Merger-related charges $ 8,117   $ 6,860   $ 19,440   $ 2,908   $ 5,529     $ 37,325   $ 28,716  
Separation expense       2,646                   2,646      
Distribution of excess pension assets               13,318           13,318      
FDIC Special Assessment               2,994     19,052       2,994     19,052  
Contract termination charges                   4,413           4,413  
Louisville expenses                             3,361  
Property optimization charges                             1,559  
Noninterest expense adjustments   8,117     9,506     19,440     19,220     28,994       56,283     57,101  
Adjusted total noninterest expense   (268,707 )   (262,777 )   (263,559 )   (243,097 )   (255,241 )     (1,038,140 )   (969,205 )
Adjusted PPNR $ 227,138   $ 229,305   $ 218,471   $ 197,152   $ 194,551     $ 872,066   $ 875,348  
Efficiency Ratio:                
Noninterest expense $ 276,824   $ 272,283   $ 282,999   $ 262,317   $ 284,235     $ 1,094,423   $ 1,026,306  
Less: Amortization of intangibles   (7,237 )   (7,411 )   (7,425 )   (5,455 )   (5,869 )     (27,528 )   (24,155 )
Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles   269,587     264,872     275,574     256,862     278,366       1,066,895     1,002,151  
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments   (4,556 )   (3,277 )   (2,747 )   (2,749 )   (7,200 )     (13,329 )   (15,367 )
Less: Noninterest expense adjustments   (8,117 )   (9,506 )   (19,440 )   (19,220 )   (28,994 )     (56,283 )   (57,101 )
Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding amortization $ 256,914   $ 252,089   $ 253,387   $ 234,893   $ 242,172     $ 997,283   $ 929,683  
Total revenue (FTE)2 $ 495,723   $ 492,006   $ 482,032   $ 440,233   $ 470,602     $ 1,909,994   $ 1,859,923  
Less: Debt securities (gains) losses   122     76     (2 )   16     825       212     6,265  
Total revenue excl. debt securities (gains) losses   495,845     492,082     482,030     440,249     471,427       1,910,206     1,866,188  
Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares                   (21,635 )         (21,635 )
Total adjusted revenue $ 495,845   $ 492,082   $ 482,030   $ 440,249   $ 449,792     $ 1,910,206   $ 1,844,553  
Efficiency Ratio   54.4 %   53.8 %   57.2 %   58.3 %   59.0 %     55.9 %   53.7 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio   51.8 %   51.2 %   52.6 %   53.4 %   53.8 %     52.2 %   50.4 %
                 
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.            
             


                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023       2024     2023  
ROAE and ROATCE:                
Net income applicable to common shares $ 149,839   $ 139,768   $ 117,196   $ 116,250   $ 128,446     $ 523,053   $ 565,857  
Amortization of intangibles   7,237     7,411     7,425     5,455     5,869       27,528     24,155  
Tax effect1   (1,809 )   (1,853 )   (1,856 )   (1,364 )   (1,467 )     (6,882 )   (6,039 )
Amortization of intangibles, net   5,428     5,558     5,569     4,091     4,402       20,646     18,116  
Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization   155,267     145,326     122,765     120,341     132,848       543,699     583,973  
Total adjustments, net (see pg.12)   6,150    