Dehydration Membrane Market is Projected to Surge at 4.3% CAGR to Hit US$ 2,310.4 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Growing Demand for Efficient Dehydration Equipment in Multiple Industries is Driving the Market

Rockville, MD , Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Dehydration Membrane Marke t is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,516.5 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.

The market for dehydration membranes is the area of commerce that deals with the manufacturing, distributing, and using of membranes that are intended to remove water from different materials and surroundings. Dehydration membranes are highly important to several industries which have to eliminate water content for maintaining the stability, efficacy, and purity of operations and products.

Many industries include petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and environmental engineering, among others. A notable application is in the chemical industry where dehydration membranes help recover valuable solvents and chemicals from process streams, thereby making it more efficient and sustainable in the long run.

From a professional perspective, the Dehydration Membrane Market encompasses several critical components. Manufacturers focus on innovative designs to enhance the membranes' performance, strength, and selectivity. Technological innovations with better materials, coating technologies, and structural changes, research and development work is continually being done to enhance membrane performance.

Biomimicry developments and nanotechnology are also supporting the dehydration membranes development. For instance, in October 2022, Zeolite Membrane Dehydration System Commences Operation at US Aemetis Bioethanol Refining Plant. MCG Group Achieves Over 20% in Energy Consumption Reduction Compared to the Conventional System. Aemetis, Inc. has introduced and commenced operation with the MCG Group's zeolite membrane dehydration system at the bioethanol refining plant. With the largest installation volume in the world, it has successfully started producing a high volume of bioethanol since August 2022.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10580

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global dehydration membrane market is projected to grow at 4.3% CAGR and reach US$ 2,310.4 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 793.9 million between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 34.1% in 2034.

in 2034. Predominating market players include are Generon, UBE Industries, Mitsubshi Chemical, Hydranautics, Dow Water & Process Solutions, GE Water & Process Technologies, Membrana, Koch Membrane Systems, Pall Corporation, Air Liquide, Y2Kfiltrationv among others.

North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 554.8 million collectively

““Rapid Industrial Automation and Adoption of dehydration technologies in the Medical, Chemical and, pharma Industry will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Dehydration Membrane Market:

Key players in the Global Dehydration Membrane Market are Generon, UBE Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical, Hydranautics, Dow Water & Process Solutions, GE Water & Process Technologies, Membrana, Koch Membrane Systems, Pall Corporation, Air Liquide, Y2Kfiltration.

Market Development:

New material development and research lead to dehydration membranes that are reliable and durable. It is now integrating renewable energy sources with dehydration membranes to increase sustainability. Small-scale and portable dehydration membrane systems are being developed more and more for distant and emergency applications. The dehydration membrane market is witnessing new opportunities due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization of developing countries.

For instance, in July 2023, Air Products announced their advancements in Liquefied Natural Gas Technology and Equipment at LNG2023 in Vancouver. To support the LNG industry, Air Products offered process technology and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants, and LNG peak shavers.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10580

Dehydration Membrane Industry News:

• Asahi Kasei created a membrane device in December 2023 that uses neither heat nor pressure to dehydrate organic solvents for use in pharmaceutical applications. This technology aids in the pharmaceutical industry's manufacturing process optimization. The business has partnered with Ono Pharmaceutical to verify this system in practice.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dehydration membrane market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights by Application (Isopropanol Dehydration, Ethanol, THF, Acetonitrile, Methane), By Type of Material (polymeric membranes, ceramic membranes, Composite Membrane), By End User Industry (pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, food and beverage, Oil and gas, Wastewater treatment) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:

Polyglycerol Ester Market : Size was valued at US$ 592.5 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.4% to end up at US$ 1,205.4 Million by 2034.

Heat Seal Binders Market : Size was valued at US$ 3,139.2 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 5.2% to end up at US$ 5,211.6 million by 2034.

Biomass-Balanced Polymers Market : Size was valued at US$ 4,249 million in 2024 and has been forecast to grow at a double digit CAGR of 10.5% to reach US$ 11,533 million by 2034.

Low-Carbon Fertilizers Market : Size was valued at US$ 3,433.2 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 5.8% to end up at US$ 6,033.3 million by 2034.

Climate Smart Fertilizer Market : Size is projected value at US$ 2380.0 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 5.6% to end up at US$ 4,110.5 million by 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.