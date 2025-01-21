Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses annual NEDLAC Organised Labour School, 21 Jan

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Tuesday, 21 January 2025, address the Annual NEDLAC Organised Labour School, taking place at Kievits Kroon Gauteng Wine Estate in Pretoria.

Convened under the theme “Building unity of workers to defend labour rights and advance decent work for all”, the NEDLAC Organised Labour School is held annually to take stock of the state of the labour market and the challenges facing workers in the country.

The Annual Labour School is attended by delegations from the Federations together with invited guests from the International Labour Organisation and government departments.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Deputy President’s address as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 21 January 2025

Time : 09:00am (Media to arrive at 8:00am)

Venue : Kievits Kroon, Plot 41, Reier Road, Kameeldrift, Pretoria.

Members of the media are requested to RSVP to Ms Tshiamo Selomo on 066 118 1505.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840