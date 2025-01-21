Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape Government Ministers attend sod-turning for renewable energy project in Riversdale, 24 Jan

Premier Alan Winde and several Western Cape Government Ministers will attend the official sod-turning ceremony for a pilot renewable energy project to be constructed in the town of Riversdale.

As part of the provincial government’s collaborative efforts to build up the Western Cape’s energy resilience, Hessequa Municipality, in partnership with the provincial government, is implementing the R210 million renewable energy project over the next few years. “We have been actively assisting municipalities across our province to explore and implement an array of interventions to provide affordable, renewable, and reliable energy that is not reliant on Eskom.

This energy project will be critical in protecting the residents of Riversdale and surrounds from Eskom power cuts and securing economic growth and driving job creation in the region. While we are not currently experiencing load shedding, there are also huge economic benefits for the municipality through this project, as it will also be able to sell clean energy to its residents at more affordable prices,” said Premier Winde.

Hessequa Municipality Mayor Grant Riddles will also be in attendance.

Date: Friday, 24 January 2025

Time: 10:30 – 11:30

Venue: Riversdale

Media wishing to cover the event can contact Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier at 083 627 7246 or Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za