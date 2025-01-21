Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Poised for Remarkable Growth by 2034, Reveals DelveInsight

Leading companies such as MediciNova, HighTide, and Biomea are driving advancements in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatments to enhance patient care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while delving into Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and examines the clinical trial landscape in-depth. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

Some of the key insights of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report:

• The total diagnosed prevalent cases of AMD in the 7MM were estimated at around 40 million in 2023.

• In 2023, the prevalence of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for nearly 18 million cases.

• The US accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent AMD cases in 2023, with approximately 14 million cases, and this number is expected to rise in the future.

• Among European countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of AMD with about 6 million cases, while Spain had the lowest, with around 2 million cases.

• Age-specific segmentation data shows that individuals aged 70-79 were most affected by Wet AMD in the US, with approximately 406 thousand cases in 2023.

• Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Wet AMD in Europe, with roughly 595 thousand cases, followed by France with approximately 389 thousand cases. Spain had the lowest prevalent population at about 160 thousand cases.

• In 2023, the market size for Wet AMD was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 2.6 billion, with a projected CAGR of 6.6% through 2034.

• In November 2024, the FDA granted investigational drug clearance to HG202, a CRISPR/Cas13Y RNA-editing therapy for neovascular AMD (nAMD), developed by HuidaGene.

• In July 2024, Roche announced the reintroduction of Susvimo® (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use in the treatment of neovascular AMD in the US, following a voluntary recall.

• Emerging drugs for AMD include OPT-302, KSI-501, RGX-314, and others.

• Key companies involved in AMD treatments include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Chengdu Kanghong Biotech, Kodiak Sciences Inc., Opthea Limited, Alkahest Inc., Graybug Vision, REGENXBIO, PanOptica, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Hemera Biosciences, Ribomic USA Inc., and others.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Overview

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) is a progressive eye condition that occurs when abnormal blood vessels grow beneath the retina, leaking fluid or blood into the macula, which is responsible for central vision. This leakage damages the macula, leading to a rapid decline in vision. Wet AMD is a leading cause of vision loss in older adults, typically affecting those over the age of 50. It is characterized by sudden, severe vision loss, often in the form of distorted or blurry central vision, and can severely impact daily activities such as reading and driving. Unlike its dry counterpart, which develops slowly, Wet AMD progresses rapidly and requires prompt treatment to manage symptoms and prevent further vision loss. Current treatments focus on inhibiting the growth of abnormal blood vessels through anti-VEGF therapies, such as injections, to help stabilize or even improve vision in some cases.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalent Cases Of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

• Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

• Total Age-Specific Cases Of Wet-AMD

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Outlook

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD) remains a significant area of focus in ophthalmology due to its progressive nature and potential to cause severe vision loss. The treatment landscape is dominated by anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapies, including ranibizumab (LUCENTIS), aflibercept (EYLEA), and brolucizumab (BEOVU). These therapies effectively manage symptoms and slow disease progression by inhibiting VEGF, a protein responsible for abnormal blood vessel growth. Delivered via intravitreal injections, these treatments have become the cornerstone of wet AMD care, helping stabilize or improve vision for many patients.

While photodynamic therapy (PDT) with verteporfin (Visudyne) and thermal laser photocoagulation were once more widely used, their roles have diminished in favor of anti-VEGF therapies due to the latter's superior efficacy. However, advancements in sustained-release delivery systems, such as port delivery systems for anti-VEGF drugs, are emerging as promising innovations to reduce the frequency of injections and improve patient convenience. As the understanding of wet AMD continues to evolve, the market outlook highlights a dynamic focus on personalized treatment strategies and innovative approaches to enhance patient outcomes.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Drivers

• The aging global population, particularly those aged 50 and above, is a significant driver for the growing incidence of Wet AMD. As more individuals live longer, the number of cases increases, thereby expanding the market for treatments.

• The development of new and more effective therapies, such as anti-VEGF injections and emerging treatments like gene therapy, is fueling market growth. These innovations improve patient outcomes and create opportunities for new drug launches.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Barriers

• The cost of ongoing treatments, such as regular injections for anti-VEGF therapies, can be prohibitively expensive for many patients. This financial burden limits access to effective care, particularly in low-income or underserved populations.

• While current treatments for Wet AMD are effective, they can have side effects such as eye infections, retinal detachment, and increased intraocular pressure. These risks may discourage some patients from adhering to treatment regimens.

Scope of the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Chengdu Kanghong Biotech, Kodiak Sciences Inc., Opthea Limited, Alkahest Inc., Graybug Vision, REGENXBIO, PanOptica, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Hemera Biosciences, Ribomic USA Inc., and others.

• Key Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapies: OPT-302, KSI-501, RGX-314, and others.

• Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration currently marketed, and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration emerging therapies

• Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration market drivers and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Access and Reimbursement

