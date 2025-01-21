Colorectal Cancer Screening Market to Hit $27.83 Bn by 2032 Amidst Growing Global Incidence & Technological Advancements

Colorectal Cancer Screening Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Colorectal Cancer Screening Market was estimated at USD 15.36 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 27.83 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Surge in Colorectal Cancer Cases and Technological Innovations Propel Growth in the Colorectal Cancer Screening MarketThe colorectal cancer screening market is experiencing notable expansion, driven by the increasing occurrence of colorectal cancer, especially in nations such as China, Canada, and the U.S., where cases are more frequently identified in younger demographics. In 2023, it was estimated that there were 153,020 new colorectal cancer cases and 52,550 fatalities in the U.S., comprising 19,550 cases and 3,750 deaths among those under 50. Technological advancements, including the FDA-approved AI-driven GI Genius device, are improving detection precision during colonoscopies, while non-invasive approaches like liquid biopsies and biomarker assessments promote patient adherence. Government programs, such as awareness initiatives and revised screening age guidelines, combined with progress in genetic testing and focused treatments, are driving market growth even further. Nonetheless, issues such as elevated expenses and restricted healthcare availability in developing areas continue.Get a Free Sample Report of Colorectal Cancer Screening Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4950 Key Players in Colorectal Cancer Screening MarketKey Market Players• Exact Sciences Corporation (Cologuard, Oncotype DX Colon Cancer Assay)• Abbott Laboratories (RealTime IDH1 Assay, mS9 Biomarker Screening Test)• Qiagen (Therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR Kit, PreAnalytiX PAXgene Stool Kit)• Roche Diagnostics (Elecsys CEA Assay, Cobas EGFR Mutation Test)• Sysmex Corporation (HISCL Tumor Marker Test, Colon Cancer Screening FOBT)• Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. (OC-Sensor FIT System, LAMP DNA Amplification Test)• Fujirebio Diagnostics (Lumipulse G CEA, Lumipulse G FOB Plus)• Thermo Fisher Scientific (Oncomine Dx Target Test, QuantStudio Dx Real-Time PCR System)• Hologic, Inc. (Aptima KRAS Mutation Assay, Panther Fusion Assay)• Bio-Techne Corporation (ACD RNAscope Assay, Tumor Microenvironment Panel)• Guardant Health (Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy, Reveal Test for Minimal Residual Disease)• Natera, Inc. (Signatera, Prospera Transplant Assessment Test)• Siemens Healthineers (ADVIA Centaur CEA Assay, Atellica IM Tumor Marker Assay)• Invitae Corporation (Comprehensive Hereditary Cancer Panel, Genetic Risk Assessment for Colon Cancer)• PerkinElmer Inc. (LabChip GX Touch Nucleic Acid Analyzer, GSP Neonatal Screening Platform)• Epigenomics AG (Epi proColon, Epi proLung BL Reflex Assay)• Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Access CEA Tumor Marker Test, DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer)• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD MAX Molecular Diagnostics System, FIT Hemoccult Test)• Illumina, Inc. (TruSight Oncology 500, NovaSeq Sequencing Platform)• Myriad Genetics, Inc. (myRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, myChoice CDx for Genetic Testing)Segment AnalysisBy TypeIn 2023, the Colonoscopy segment dominated the colorectal cancer screening market, securing a 50% market share. Recognized as the gold standard for screening colorectal cancer, colonoscopy permits direct observation of the colon, facilitating the identification and excision of precancerous lesions while the procedure is conducted. Although it is invasive and requires skilled staff, its thorough diagnostic abilities and recognized position in standard screening protocols, especially in developed areas, render it the favored option in hospital environments. It is strongly advised for people with an average or increased risk of colorectal cancer.The Stool-based segment experience to be the fastest-growing segment, representing 38% of the market share. Non-invasive examinations such as the Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) and stool DNA assays have become popular because of their low cost, user-friendliness, and efficiency in identifying blood or genetic alterations associated with colorectal cancer. At-home testing alternatives increase convenience, promoting acceptance among individuals hesitant to have colonoscopies. The expansion of this segment highlights the healthcare sector's focus on early identification and easy-to-access screening techniques for various communities.By End-UserThe Hospitals & Clinics segment dominated the colorectal cancer screening market, fueled by their ability to provide an extensive array of diagnostic services. These centers are outfitted with state-of-the-art medical devices like colonoscopes and manned by experienced specialists who can carry out procedures such as polypectomy and biopsy. Hospitals and clinics serve as essential locations for detecting colorectal cancer, performing most colonoscopies by national screening guidelines that highlight their importance in the early detection and intervention of cancer.The Diagnostic Imaging Centers segment is the fastest growing in the market, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.82% throughout the forecast timeframe. This expansion is driven by the rising use of non-invasive imaging techniques, like CT colonography, which provides a less intrusive option compared to conventional colonoscopies. The increasing need for more patient-friendly and precise diagnostic methods is fueling the growth of diagnostic imaging centers, rendering them a favored option for patients looking for alternatives to invasive treatments.Need any customization research on Colorectal Cancer Screening Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4950 Colorectal Cancer Screening Market SegmentationBy Type• Stool based• Fecal immunological test (FTI)• Fecal occult blood test (FOBT)• Stool DNA test• Colonoscopy• OthersBy End User• Hospitals & clinics• Clinical laboratories• Diagnostic Imaging Centers• OthersRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America dominated the colorectal cancer screening market with a 40% market share, fueled by the prevalence of colorectal cancer, especially in the United States, where it is the third most prevalent cancer. The area boasts a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, robust government programs for screening, and the extensive use of cutting-edge technologies like genetic testing and AI-driven tools, all of which have helped establish its leading market stance.The Asia Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth in colorectal cancer screening, driven by the increasing incidence of the illness in nations such as China, Japan, and India. The growing elderly population, along with the introduction of national screening initiatives and enhancements in healthcare systems, is fueling market expansion. In China, where there has been a significant rise in colorectal cancer cases, extensive screening programs are being implemented to tackle the escalating issue of the disease.Recent Developments• November 2024: Qiagen continues to be a major player in the colorectal cancer diagnostics market, focusing on the development of advanced molecular diagnostic solutions. The company has made significant strides with non-invasive screening methods, such as stool-based DNA tests, and its leadership in liquid biopsy technologies. These innovations align with the global trend toward early cancer detection and personalized treatment approaches, positioning Qiagen strongly in this expanding market.• October 2024: Roche Diagnostics has partnered with AI firm Owkin to launch MSIntuit CRC v2, an advanced AI-powered diagnostic tool for colorectal cancer (CRC). Integrated with Roche's Navify Digital Pathology software, the tool enhances biopsy and resection analysis, improving detection and treatment capabilities. 