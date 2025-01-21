Smart Share Global Limited Special Committee Retains Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM) (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that the special committee (the “Special Committee”) of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) has retained Kroll, LLC as its independent financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as its U.S. legal counsel in connection with its review and evaluation of the previously announced non-binding “going private” proposal from Trustar Mobile Charging Holdings Limited, Mr. Mars Guangyuan Cai, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Peifeng Xu, Director and President of the Company, Mr. Victor Yaoyu Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer of the Company, and Ms. Maria Yi Xin, Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company that the Board received on January 5, 2025.

The Board cautions the Company’s shareholders and others considering trading the Company’s securities that no decisions have been made with respect to this proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be received, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the transaction contemplated by the proposal, or that the transaction contemplated by the proposal or any similar transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to any transaction, except as required under applicable law.

ABOUT SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED

Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The Company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with the number one market share. The Company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster’s cabinets to release the power banks. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had 9.5 million power banks in 1,267,000 POIs across more than 2,100 counties and county-level districts in China.

