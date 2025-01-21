CIRRO Fulfillment expands operations with new fulfillment center in the Czech Republic

HOSTIVICE, Czech Republic, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO Fulfillment, a leading global e-commerce fulfillment solutions provider, operating under the ECOLOGISTICS, proudly announces the opening of a new fulfillment center at SEGRO Logistics Park Prague in Hostivice. Building on its existing 90,000 square meters of storage space in the Czech Republic, this modern facility adds an additional 15,000 square meters dedicated to handling large goods.

This expansion reinforces CIRRO Fulfillment’s commitment to enhancing scalability for its clients, empowering e-commerce merchants, retailers, and brands to thrive in today’s dynamic marketplace. By integrating operations at SEGRO Logistics Park Prague, CIRRO Fulfillment is not only optimizing logistics but also adopting innovative approaches to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Strategically located near the D6 highway towards Karlovy Vary, the new facility offers seamless connectivity to Václav Havel Airport, the city ring road, and the D5 highway to Plzeň. Its accessibility via public transportation enhances efficiency, while its proximity, a 10-minute drive, to CIRRO Fulfillment’s existing facilities in Prague enables streamlined coordination among warehouses, ensuring operational flexibility with backup plans in place.

CIRRO Fulfillment selected SEGRO Logistics Park Prague for its forward-thinking approach to sustainability and biodiversity. The park leads the way in creating green zones, including initiatives like tree planting, orchard establishment, and maintaining beehives in collaboration with a local beekeeper. These efforts align with CIRRO Fulfillment’s dedication to sustainable growth and responsible business practices.

"The Czech Republic’s strategic location at the heart of Europe, bordered by Germany, Austria, Poland, and Hungary, combined with its well-established logistics infrastructure, cost-effective operations, and access to a vast consumer market, makes it an ideal hub for e-commerce expansion," said Charles Lu, Head of Business Development at CIRRO Fulfillment Europe. "By adding this new fulfillment center at SEGRO Logistics Park Prague, CIRRO Fulfillment is uniquely positioned to deliver faster, more sustainable, and scalable solutions for e-commerce merchants, retailers, and brands."

About CIRRO Fulfillment

CIRRO Fulfillment is a global leader in e-commerce fulfillment, providing advanced, scalable solutions for D2C and omnichannel businesses. With over 1.6 million square meters of warehousing space and cutting-edge technology, CIRRO Fulfillment delivers seamless, reliable, cost-effective logistics and fulfillment services worldwide.

