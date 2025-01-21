Quantexa Joins World Economic Forum's Unicorn Program

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, the global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, has joined the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Innovator Community as a member of its Unicorn Program. This invite-only program unites private start-up companies valued at over $1 billion with political, academic, civil society, and other global leaders. Quantexa became the first British unicorn of 2023 after closing a $129m funding round at a valuation of $1.8bn.

Quantexa will be involved in key global initiatives through the WEF’s Centre for Financial and Monetary Systems. This initiative provides Quantexa the opportunity to help shape global policy decisions on critical topics such as AI, data privacy, digital transformation, and analytics.

The WEF’s Unicorn Community offers a range of invaluable benefits to the world's leading organizations, including participation in exclusive forums, workshops, and events. Quantexa’s Founder and CEO, Vishal Marria, will also be attending the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, where this year’s theme, “Collaboration in the Intelligent Age,” underscores the critical role of data-driven decision-making in tackling global challenges. As Quantexa works alongside other innovative companies and stakeholders in this group, its voice will be integral in defining the future direction of AI, helping to ensure that the company remains a leader in Decision Intelligence.

This announcement comes at a pivotal time for Quantexa, as the company recently reached Centaur status, surpassing $100 million in annual recurring revenue. Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations navigate uncertainty, mitigate risk and drive innovation by connecting AI and data for more trusted, context-rich decisions that fuel growth and resilience.

Vishal Marria, Founder and CEO at Quantexa, said: "Joining the WEF Unicorn Program is a significant milestone for Quantexa, offering us the opportunity to work alongside some of the world’s most influential global leaders, policymakers, and innovators. As the global conversation on AI, data privacy, and digital transformation intensifies, our role in shaping these discussions becomes even more critical. We are excited to share our perspective to help define the best practices and policies shaping a more secure, transparent, and prosperous future."

