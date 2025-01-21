Hi-View Resources Planning 2025 Exploration Program Following Sample Discoveries Up To 111.5 Grams Per Tonne Gold and 2,740 Grams Per Tonne Silver at Toodoggone Project, BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (‘Hi-View' or the ‘Company’) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) announces that planning has commenced for a follow-up exploration program at its 9,140 Hectare (“Ha”) Golden Stranger Project and Lawyers South, East and West claims located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone-Kemess porphyry Cu-Au region of north-central British Columbia (“Toodoggone”). The properties are contiguous to the Thesis Gold Inc. Lawyers-Ranch project that has reported significant drilling intercepts and extensive continued drilling campaigns and currently hosts a Total Mineral Resource of 4.0 million ounces (Moz) gold equivalent (AuEq)1 (Measure and Indicated) at 1.51 grams per tonne (g/t) AuEq1 and 727,000AuEq1 (Inferred) at 1.82 g/t Au Eq1 (See Thesis News Release dated September 5th 2024). The properties are also contiguous to Amarc Resources Ltd. JOY Copper-Gold district project that recently announced significant drilling discoveries at the Au-rich porphyry AuRORA Deposit (See Amarc News Release dated January 20th, 2025).





Figure 1. Hi-View Resources Proximity to Thesis and Lawyers Gold Deposits

As announced on October 1st 2024, Hi-View completed a sampling program that returned assays in grab samples of up to 111.5 g/t Au and 2,740 g/t Ag as well as the Company identified a new target zone 1.3 km to the southeast of the Golden Stranger on the Lawyers Group revealing a previously unknown mineralized zone, with one grab sample returning 2.68 g/t Au and 13.2 g/t Ag along with a number of gold in soil anomalies. The Company has 45 sites now permitted for drilling across the project to confirm and expand upon historical drilling intercepts on the project of up to 10 meters of 11.5 g/t Au. The project hosts a historical resource of 498,905 tonnes of material grading 2.74 g/t Au* (Sutton Resources Ltd. Report to Shareholders, March 30, 1989, in Energy, Mines and Resources Canada Mineral Bulletin MR 223 (1989) - B.C. 268)*.

Hi-View Resources President and CEO Howard Milne states, “With gold prices recently hitting all-time highs and copper forecasting high demand as a critical metal in the Green Energy Transition, we’re excited to continue our exploration in the prolific Toodoggone region following significant 2024 sampling discoveries. Our neighbors Thesis Gold Inc. recently raised $10 Million by way of brokered private placement and will be actively drilling to expand their existing mineral resource of over 4 million ounces of Gold equivalent. We look forward to a multi-front exploration season in 2025, focusing on both our newly acquired Babine Gold and Copper project and our Gold-Silver Projects in the prolific Toodoggone region. Furthermore, the company will continue to look to acquire new exciting opportunities to add to its highly prospective portfolio of exploration projects.”

See project page for more information: Toodoggone Mining District - Hi-View Resources

*The historical mineral resource estimate above for the Golden Stranger mineralized zone was calculated prior to the implementation of the standards set forth in the current NI 43-101 and current CIM standards for mineral resource estimation. Resource definitions, terminology, and reporting standards have changed significantly since these series of reports. The estimates in these reports are all considered historical in nature and a QP has not done sufficient work to evaluate these resources as current resources. In order for these resources to be updated as current resources, a QP would need to examine and analyze the existing drill core, validate and verify the existing data supporting the historical estimate, and perform a confirmatory site visit. Therefore, the Company and the QP for this News Release are treating this estimate as historical in nature and are highlighting the estimate for the purpose of illustrating the potential extent of mineralization that may be present.

On December 23rd, 2024, Thesis Gold announced it closed a $10.0 Million Brokered Private Placement to further exploration its neighboring Gold deposits immediately contiguous to Hi-View’s Project. Clarus Securities Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc. acted as co-lead agents, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., H&P Advisors Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd. and Ventum Financial Corp., for the equity private placement.

Prior to the October 2024 announcement Hi-View’s 2023 exploration program, physical work in the form of soil sampling was completed on 389 sites of interest within the Golden Stranger claims, a helicopter landing pad was constructed to facilitate further exploration, and a Wildlife Management Plan was completed. The Golden Stranger claims have historical drilling of 29 diamond drill holes during 1987 and 1988, which showed mineralization in core and on surface consistent with other regional mineralized trends. The Lawyers group of claims has had an airborne magnetics survey flown at 100 meter spacing, which produced strong magnetic anomalies consistent with other regional mineralized trends.





Figure 2. Golden Stranger Drill Core

The soil survey was completed in Fall 2023 and was centered around the main Golden Stranger historical showings on a grid 3 km wide by 2.8 km in length with 15 sample lines at 200 m spacing with samples along the lines collected at 100 m intervals. A total of 419 soil samples sites were examined and where possible sampled in 2023. Results have been received for a total of 335 samples with 8 samples returning greater than 50 parts per billion (ppb) gold (au) and 2 samples returning greater 100 ppb Au up to 254 ppb Au. A total of 11 rock grab samples during 2023 were collected while soil sampling with 3 samples returning greater than 0.1 grams per tonne (g/t) Au up to 0.957 g/t Au. A total of 6 of the 11 rock grab samples yielded greater than 2 g/t silver (ag) up to 7.4 g/t Ag. Most of the rock grab samples were collected near the north end of the main showings area.

Based upon the 2023 work and results, the 2024 survey identified two new areas with multiple anomalous gold in soil samples identified 800 m north of the main showings and 1.2 km southeast of the main showings. A total of 45 rock grab samples were collected during the 2024 program. There is little exposure in the areas of the gold in soil anomalies, however, some minor silica veins with propylitic alteration were spotted in limited outcrops and were sampled. At the main historical Golden Stranger showings, geologists have identified hydrothermal breccias with potassic alteration and rounded altered clasts along with silica veinlets similar to the breccias at the Cliff Creek prospect at Thesis Gold’s Lawyers Project. The breccias, similar to neighboring Lawyers gold project, contain sooty pyrite in a silica matrix with some galena spotted a total of five samples returned anomalous gold (>0.2 g/t Au) and six samples returned anomalous silver (>5 g/t Ag), including one impressive high-grade sample that returned 111.5 g/t Au and 2,740 g/t Ag. Additionally, quartz veins sampled 1.3 km to the southeast of the Golden Stranger on the Lawyers Group revealed a previously unknown mineralized zone, with one sample returning 2.68 ppm Au and 13.2 ppm Ag and four samples returning anomalous silver, indicating significant potential for further discoveries in this area.

Hi-Views’ management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Hi-View may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold Inc. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the potential of its 100% owned Lawyers-Ranch Project, located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone Mining District. The recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) highlights robust project economics, including a 35.2% after-tax IRR and an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.28 billion, demonstrating the potential for significant value creation. Over the next 12 months, Thesis is dedicated to advancing the Project through critical development milestones, including the initiation of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and progressing permitting and environmental work. The Company will also continue to evaluate multiple high-potential exploration targets across the district, aiming to build on the substantial resource growth potential identified in the PEA.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA. The Company, through its subsidiary holds a 100% interest in the newly acquired Babine Copper-Gold property as well as interests in the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, together with claims acquired directly through staking, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover 9,749 hectares.

Contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Howard Milne, CEO

Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.hiviewresources.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

