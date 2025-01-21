First Round of Performers Announced for the 13th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards, Hosted by Jaci Velasquez

Final Week to Vote for Fan Favorite Awards

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards , presented by NewReleaseToday, have announced the first round of performers for the live ceremony on April 8, 2025, at The Factory at Franklin in Franklin, TN. Promising an unforgettable evening of music and worship, artists set to take the stage include Unspoken, Josh Wilson, Seventh Day Slumber, gio, Big Dismal, and Grace Graber.The event will also feature exclusive performances by Sarah Kroger and Jeff Deyo (formerly of SONICFLOOD), who will deliver special medleys of nominated worship songs and albums. These one-of-a-kind performances promise to create a worship experience fans won’t find anywhere else.More performers and artists will be announced in the coming weeks.Adding to the excitement, the evening will be hosted by the legendary Jaci Velasquez, known for her decades of music ministry and iconic presence in Christian music.Christian music fans have until this Friday, January 24, 2025 to cast their votes . Over 20,000 votes have been cast so far in 22 categories.Tickets for the April 8 event are on sale now, with limited VIP seating available in the artist section, offering fans a front-row experience alongside their favorite performers.Don’t miss your chance to make your voice heard and secure your seat for an evening celebrating the heart of Christian music. Cast your votes by January 24 at www.WeLoveAwards.com , and purchase tickets to the live event before they sell out.For more information on voting, tickets, and the complete list of nominees, visit www.WeLoveAwards.com About NewReleaseToday:NewReleaseToday (NRT), launched in August 2002, has become the largest Christian music and media site online, offering the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on faith-based arts and entertainment. From album release dates to exclusive interviews, world premieres, and Christian music news, NRT is the go-to source for what’s new in Christian music. www.NewReleaseToday.com About DaySpring:Your Trusted Source for Christian Cards & Gifts A Christian product company that sells cards, books, Bibles, calendars, and more. DaySpring is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards and sells its products in Christian retail stores, mass market retailers, and more. The company was founded in 1971 by two pastors in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. www.dayspring.com About Upward:Upward is the fastest-growing dating and friendship app for Christians. Introduced in March 2020, Upward (formerly FTH) is an operating business of Match Group (Nasdaq: MTCH). With the mission to help faith-focused users find and connect with other like-minded individuals, Upward is a community for Christian believers looking to find friends and love based on faith at the center. https://www.upward-app.com About Advancing Native Missions:ANM is a global missions organization delivering the Gospel to those who still need to hear the Good News of Jesus. We’re a little different from the traditional missions organizations you may be familiar with. Instead of sending missionaries to other countries where they have to learn a new language, get used to new ways of living, and make other big adjustments, we support missionaries sharing the Gospel in their own countries. These native missionaries are making a big impact for the kingdom, and you can help. http://www.advancingnativemissions.com

