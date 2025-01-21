Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,220 in the last 365 days.

CBL International Limited invited to Nasdaq interview, discussing vision for sustainable fuels

Read the full press release: https://cdn-banle-intl.react.hk/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/20121108/Press-Release_CBL-International-Limited-Chairman-Featured-on-Nasdaq-Amplify.pdf

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) (the “Company” or “CBL”), the listing entity of Banle Group (“Banle” or “the Group”), is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, Mr. Teck Lim Chia, was recently featured in an exclusive interview on Nasdaq's Amplify Spotlight program.

During the interview, Mr. Chia discusses the company's adoption of sustainable fuels like B24 biofuel, which led to a nearly 96% increase in its biofuel sales in 1H2024, aligning with global decarbonization efforts. He also discussed CBL's provision of comprehensive refueling services at over 60 ports worldwide and expansion into new markets such as Europe and Africa.

Investors and stakeholders can watch the full interview at the following link to gain deeper insights into CBL's operations and strategic direction: https://www.nasdaq.com/videos/cbl-international

For more information, please contact:
CBL International Limited
Email: investors@banle-intl.com

Strategic Financial Relations Limited
Shelly Cheng    Tel: (852) 2864 4857
Iris Au Yeung    Tel: (852) 2114 4913
Email: sprg_cbl@sprg.com.hk


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CBL International Limited invited to Nasdaq interview, discussing vision for sustainable fuels

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more