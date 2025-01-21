The Instant Evo-lution Continues: Fujifilm Introduces instax WIDE Evo™ Hybrid Instant Camera

VALHALLA, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Imaging Division, today announced the latest addition to its popular instax™ line of instant cameras and smartphone printers with the introduction of its instax WIDE Evo™ Hybrid Instant Camera (Wide Evo), whose unique hybrid format combines the excitement and satisfaction of traditional instant camera functionality with the capabilities of digital imaging technology to select, share, edit and store photo images. Wide Evo takes these capabilities a step further, with the ability to create wide format images that print onto instax™ WIDE instant film (sold separately), along with a host of other advanced capabilities designed to enhance the photographic image taking experience.

“Like the groundbreaking instax mini Evo™ Hybrid Instant Camera that came before it, Wide Evo offers a creative way to chronicle life’s milestones, creating a bridge between digital and analog photography,” said Bing Liem, division president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Hybrid photography gives the photographer the flexibility to choose which images to instantly print, which images to share, and which images to store for later access. Wide Evo does all of that, in a new wide format body, and with a host of new and improved lens and film effects and modes to enhance the user experience even more.”

Wide Evo outputs high-quality prints directly from the camera. Images can also be printed from a user’s iOS or Android smartphone camera roll using the free instax WIDE Evo Smartphone App. The app also features remote shooting capabilities and additional image enhancement options. Additionally, to inspire creativity and encourage image sharing, the instax WIDE Evo Smartphone App offers the newly introduced “Discover Feed”. The feed allows the user to view images uploaded by other Wide Evo users in a photo gallery format and apply their lens, film, and degree effects and film style settings to their own images.

The main features of Wide Evo include:

Integrated Wide Angle Option

Wide Evo features the widest lens on any instax instant camera, at 15.67mm. Users can choose to take images at the standard width, or opt for Wide Angle Mode, which maximizes Wide Evo’s lens capabilities to get all of the action into the photo.

10 Lens Effects x 10 Film Effect Options = 100 Combinations of Creative Expression, Now with Added Degree Control

Like the instax mini Evo instant camera, Wide Evo features 10 lens effects and 10 film effect options, offering 100 different combinations for users to express themselves. Wide Evo adds Degree Control, which allows the user to determine the degree to which each lens effect is applied to their image.

5 Film Styles to Enhance the Look of the Image

In addition to the lens and film effects, Wide Evo offers 5 film styles to customize images even further, with options including a cinematic look with black bars across the top and bottom of the image, a classic film strip look, a traditional date/time stamp format, a retro contact sheet look, or a vintage collodion process effect.

Selfies, Storage, and More

Wide Evo also features a 3.5-inch LCD Monitor on the back of the camera to allow users to select images, add effects, edit, print, and adjust image settings, supported by a built-in Lithium-Ion battery which enables the camera to print up to 100 images per charge, depending on the specific use case. A Micro SD card slot (Micro SD Card sold separately) ensures there’s plenty of room to store additional images for later enjoyment (approximately 45 images can be stored in the camera’s internal memory), while the Selfie Mirror helps users nail selfies every time.

In addition to the new camera, new accessory and film options have also been introduced:

New instax WIDE Evo™ Hybrid Instant Camera Case

Accompanying the introduction of the Wide Evo is the instax WIDE Evo hybrid instant camera case (sold separately). Made from premium faux leather, the case features an adjustable shoulder strap for optimal carrying comfort and portability. For added convenience, the top portion can be removed, allowing users to keep the camera in its case during use.

New instax™ WIDE Brushed Metallics Instant Film Pack

The instax WIDE Brushed Metallics instant film pack features a metallic, dark gradient border. Available in a 10-exposure pack, the film is compatible with all instax WIDE instant cameras, the instax Link WIDE™ Smartphone printer, and the WIDE Evo.

Pricing and Availability

The instax WIDE Evo Hybrid Instant Camera will be offered in a classic black and gray combination finish at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $349.95 USD and $479.99 CAD.

The instax WIDE Evo Hybrid Instant Camera Case will be offered in black at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $49.99 USD and $69.99 CAD. The instax WIDE Brushed Metallics Instant Film Pack will be offered at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $24.99 USD and $17.99 CAD.

All are expected to be available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada in February 2025.

For more information, visit https://www.instaxus.com/cameras/instax-wide-evo/.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

