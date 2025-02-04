Award-Winning Documentary "Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic" Screening & Panel Discussion at Victor Valley College

Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic Dreamers, Visionaries and Leaders Project (DVL) Umoja Community, Victor Valley College

Fostering Unity and Action Through Film, Music, and Conversations on Gun Violence and Mental Health

VICTORVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, February 26th, 2025, Victor Valley College Performing Arts Center will host a special screening of the award-winning documentary "Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic" from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. This partnership event, presented by the non-profit organization DVL (Dreamers, Visionaries & Leaders) Project and Victor Valley College’s UMOJA program , promises to be an impactful experience combining film, music, and critical conversations about pressing societal issues.The event will feature a screening of the powerful documentary, followed by a dynamic panel discussion presented by Platinum City Golden West Entertainment & Films (PCGW). Panelists will include key cast members from the film, such as Cortlyn Bridges, Donna Johnson, Justified, CJ Taylor, and Cornell Ward, along with the film’s creator, writer, and director, Terry C. Carney Sr."Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic" has already garnered over 46 awards and widespread acclaim for its raw and gripping exploration of the devastating impact of gun violence. Featuring real-life testimonies from families and communities affected by this epidemic, the film offers an unflinching look at the consequences of gun violence while emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness and community engagement.Empowering the High Desert CommunityThis free public event reflects a commitment to community empowerment and education. Regina Weatherspoon-Bell, Founder and CEO of DVL Project, shared her enthusiasm for bringing this impactful event to the High Desert:"We jumped at the opportunity to bring this award-winning gripping documentary and panel discussion to the High Desert community in partnership with Victor Valley College’s UMOJA Program. This event is being made free to the public and speaks to DVL Project’s commitment to the importance of community working together to empower community."Echoing this sentiment, Hakeem Croom, Program Manager of the Umoja-Uzima Scholars Program, emphasized the urgency and relevance of the event:"We are excited to partner with DVL (Dreamers, Visionaries, and Leaders) program to bring this critical and timely screening and discussion to Victor Valley College. Our goal with this event is to not only inform the High Desert community about gun violence but to galvanize all who attend to become catalysts of change and champions of community well-being."A Call to ActionTerry C. Carney Sr., the visionary behind "Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic," expressed his hope for the event:"This film was created to ignite conversations, foster understanding, and inspire action. My dream is to see communities come together to address these issues head-on, and events like this are a critical step toward saving lives and building a safer, more united future. In addition to the film, my book Last Man Standing delves deeper into my personal journey, reflecting on how a childhood surrounded by a legacy of violence and crime shaped my understanding of destiny, choices, and the challenges of overcoming adversity. Life can be a dream for some, but for me, it was a challenge—a challenge that has fueled my commitment to making a difference through my work."Event DetailsWhat: "Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic" Documentary Screening and Panel DiscussionWhen: Wednesday, February 26th, 2025 | 3:00 PM – 6:00 PMWhere: Victor Valley College Performing Arts Center, 18422 Bear Valley Road, Victorville, CA 92395Cost: Free and open to the publicAbout DVL Project: Dreamers, Visionaries & Leaders (DVL) Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering communities through innovative programs, events, and initiatives that promote education, unity, and social change.About UMOJA: Victor Valley College’s Umoja-Uzima Scholars Program supports the academic success and personal development of students, fostering a sense of community and cultural pride through mentorship and educational opportunities.Join Us: This event is an invitation to the High Desert community to come together, engage in meaningful conversations, and take collective steps toward addressing gun violence and mental health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.