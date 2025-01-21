State of Emergency for Counties Impacted by Lake Effect Snow

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that she has declared a State of Emergency in the counties of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Oneida and contiguous counties, that will allow the State to coordinate and share resources with local governments affected by the current Lake Effect snowstorm. This includes the State Department of Transportation, which will provide assistance to municipalities impacted by the State of Emergency in excess of existing shared service agreements.

“As lake effect snow falls across several areas of our state, I’m declaring a State of Emergency for these areas to ensure state resources are available to assist local communities as we work together to keep New Yorkers safe throughout the duration of the storm,” Governor Hochul said. “We also continue to deal with extreme cold which poses an extraordinary risk to anyone who is exposed to the elements or is unable to adequately heat their home, and I encourage all New Yorkers to monitor their local forecast and take precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Today through Wednesday, significant Lake Effect snow will fall in areas east of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. In the Western New York Region, one to two feet of snow are expected off Lake Erie in South Buffalo and areas farther south, while Downtown Buffalo may see up to a foot. Two to three feet expected off Lake Ontario in the Watertown area.

Travel will become very difficult with very poor visibility and deep snow cover on roads off both lakes through Wednesday night. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour in the heaviest bands combined with wind gusts up to 30 mph will reduce visibility.

The lowest temperatures of the winter season so far are expected tonight through Wednesday. Dangerously cold “feels like” temperatures between 0 and negative 25 degrees are possible across most of the State today through Wednesday, with the most extreme temperatures expected in Western New York and the North Country.

For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service’s website. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert — a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Agency Preparations

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely. Visit for winter preparedness tips.

New York State Department of Transportation

The Department of Transportation is currently responding with 3,671 supervisors and operators available statewide. All available field staff are fully engaged and responding, and all available response equipment is being deployed.

To assist with operations in the Hudson Valley, 30 staff members, including 20 snow plow operators, six equipment operator instructors and four supervisors, were deployed to the region from other areas throughout the State.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,641 large plow trucks

351 large loaders

159 medium duty plows

52 tow plows

34 snow blowers

20 graders

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

Thruway Authority staff are monitoring the forecast and ready to respond with 688 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

354 large and medium duty plow trucks

10 tow plows

65 loaders

113,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

New this snow and ice season, all of the Thruway's more than 250 heavy-duty plow trucks are equipped with green hazard lights, complementing the standard amber hazard lights. Green lights are intended to improve visibility and enhance safety during winter operations, particularly in low-light conditions and poor weather. Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its app, which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for emails and follow on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

New York State Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have about 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State, as necessary. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police have instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service and all specialty vehicles, including Utility Terrain Vehicles and snowmobiles, are staged and ready for deployment.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor the developing situation and weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to snow.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms.

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice and the cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, slush and mud, including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy conditions exists.

While ice is beginning to form on some waterways, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to before heading out.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails as well as trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures and general recreation information.

Backcountry visitors should and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit, check the free mobile app, or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.



