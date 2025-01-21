Ashley Flynn Joins Legacy Makers TV to Redefine the Trades and Champion Community Growth

FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashley Flynn, CEO and lead designer of Black Rock Developments, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In her episode, Ashley shares how she overcame adversity to become a trailblazing leader in the construction industry. As the founder of Black Rock Developments, Ashley has built a multimillion-dollar business known for its innovative projects and commitment to diversity. Her workforce includes 50% women—an exceptional statistic in an industry traditionally dominated by men.Ashley’s episode also highlights her advocacy for affordable housing and support for local trades. By prioritizing local labor and resources, she ensures her projects create opportunities and lasting benefits for the communities she serves.“Construction isn’t just about building structures—it’s about building lives, futures, and communities,” Ashley shares in her episode.Her story of resilience and vision includes mentoring young women in the trades and challenging outdated perceptions, paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse industry.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Ashley Flynn to inspire viewers with their stories of transformation and innovation. Her episode is a must-watch for anyone seeking to break barriers, create meaningful change, and leave a lasting legacy.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/ashley-flynn

