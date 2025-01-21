Sarah Barnes-Humphrey Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Leadership and Inclusion

FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, a trailblazer in global logistics and supply chain leadership, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their industries.In her episode, Sarah shares her journey of innovation, advocacy, and breaking barriers in supply chain leadership. As the founder of Let’s Talk Supply Chain, Sarah has transformed industry conversations through her podcast with over 450 episodes, live shows, and content programs for global brands. Her work has earned her recognition as one of the Top 10 Influencers in Supply Chain.Sarah’s episode also highlights her dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion through the Blended series and nonprofit Blended Pledge, which provides grants to underrepresented speakers for industry events.“Creating safe spaces for diverse voices isn’t just a goal—it’s essential for progress,” Sarah shares in her episode.Legacy Makers TV provides an exclusive platform for leaders like Sarah Barnes-Humphrey to inspire viewers with actionable insights and strategies. Her episode will explore how leadership, storytelling, and inclusion can reshape industries and create meaningful change.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/sarah-barnes-humphrey

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.