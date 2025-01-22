Jessica & Stephanie Yan Join Legacy Makers TV to Redefine Vegan Desserts with Compassion and Creativity

FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessica and Stephanie Yan, twin entrepreneurs and founders of One of a Kind Vegan Ice Cream, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In their episode, Jessica and Stephanie share how they turned their passion for health, fitness, and animal welfare into a thriving vegan ice cream brand. Known for their handcrafted, small-batch creations, One of a Kind Vegan Ice Cream combines premium, fair-trade ingredients with innovative offerings like ice cream pizzas and signature flavors.“Our mission is to provide a cruelty-free dessert option that’s both delicious and sustainable,” they share.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Jessica and Stephanie Yan to inspire audiences with stories of resilience and innovation. Their episode will encourage viewers to embrace sustainability, support their communities, and pursue their entrepreneurial dreams with creativity and purpose.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/jessica-stephanie-yan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.