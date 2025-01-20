National Non-Smoking Week: A Call to Breathe Easier by Starting the Quit Journey with Lung Health Foundation

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Canadians from coast to coast will unite to celebrate National Non-Smoking Week, an annual initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the benefits of living smoke-free. The Lung Health Foundation (LHF) is proud to support this important week by spotlighting its comprehensive quit-smoking and maintenance programs, designed to empower individuals on their journey toward a smoke-free life.

With smoking remaining a leading cause of preventable disease and death in Canada, National Non-Smoking Week serves as a timely reminder of the importance of quitting -- and the Lung Health Foundation is here to help. From personalized quit plans to one-on-one support, LHF offers a suite of resources tailored to meet the unique needs of every individual ready to make a change.

“Our programs are built around the understanding that every quit journey is different,” says Jessica Buckley, President and CEO of Lung Health Foundation. “National Non-Smoking Week is the perfect time to take that first step toward a healthier future, and we’re here to provide the tools and encouragement needed to succeed.”

Buckley adds that if you’re living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), “quitting has been proven to slow disease progression. And if you’re living with lung cancer, quitting can boost your treatments and help you feel better. Regardless of your smoking history or where you are in your quit journey, everyone deserves the kind of judgement-free support provided by the Lung Health Foundation.”

With all eyes on Canada’s Big Tobacco settlement, Buckley also urges Canadians to not get distracted from talking about “Big Tobacco 2.0”, the tobacco industry’s latest grab at creating lifelong nicotine customers. “The surge in youth vaping must be addressed now,” Buckley adds. “For Canadian youth, vaping isn’t harm reduction – it actually leaves them 3.6 times more likely to smoke in the future. National Non-Smoking Week is a good time to remind all Canadians that a nicotine-free life is within reach.”

The Lung Health Foundation’s quit-smoking & vaping resources are all available free of charge for those who need them thanks to the generosity of the Lung Health Foundation’s donor community. These initiatives include:

One-on-One Support: Speak directly with a Certified Respiratory Educator who is specially trained in evidence-based tobacco cessation.

Speak directly with a Certified Respiratory Educator who is specially trained in evidence-based tobacco cessation. Online Tools: Access the free Journey to Quit workbook quit plan, with realistic tips and self-guided strategies, at lunghealth.ca/quit.

Access the free Journey to Quit workbook quit plan, with realistic tips and self-guided strategies, at lunghealth.ca/quit. Community Programs: If you live with a lung condition, you are invited to join The Loop, LHF’s vibrant community network. The Loop links you to LHF programs like My Lung Health Coach, a one-on-one service for people living with COPD, and Fitness for Breath, a virtual exercise maintenance program for those living with lung conditions. Learn more at theloop.lunghealth.ca.

If you live with a lung condition, you are invited to join The Loop, LHF’s vibrant community network. The Loop links you to LHF programs like My Lung Health Coach, a one-on-one service for people living with COPD, and Fitness for Breath, a virtual exercise maintenance program for those living with lung conditions. Learn more at theloop.lunghealth.ca. QUASH: A judgment-free, science-backed program that helps youth and young adults make (and stick to) a quit plan thanks to its mobile app and in-person coaching. The program now has a presence in more than two hundred Ontario high schools. Explore Quash and download the app at quashapp.com.

Quitting smoking and vaping not only improves lung health but also enhances overall well-being, reduces the risk of chronic diseases, and sets a positive example for future generations. This National Non-Smoking Week, the Lung Health Foundation encourages all Canadians to take advantage of the support available and embrace a healthier, smoke-free life.

For more information on quit-smoking programs, visit lunghealth.ca/quit or reach out to patientsupport@lunghealth.ca.

About the Lung Health Foundation (LHF):

The Lung Health Foundation (LHF) is Canada’s premier resource for lung health. The national non-profit organization is committed to improving lung health and closing gaps in the prevention, diagnosis, and care of lung disease in Canada. Building on the century-long legacy of the Ontario Lung Association, LHF invests in innovative research, advocates for policy change, and provides essential programs and support for individuals and families affected by lung conditions. Canadians can access one-on-one advice from Certified Respiratory Educators through the Lung Health Line by calling 1-888-344-LUNG, emailing info@lunghealth.ca, or using the live chat feature at lunghealth.ca. Follow LHF on social media: Instagram: @lunghealthfoundation; Facebook: lunghealthfoundation/; X (formerly Twitter): @LungHealthFdn.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Contact Rob Bailey Email: rbailey@brandstandpr.com Margo Rapport Email: margo@margorapport.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.