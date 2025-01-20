The Athletic Club Partners with Z-Plex Texas Sports Village to Elevate Food and Beverage Operations

The Z-Plex Texas Sports Village

MELISSA, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Athletic Club is proud to announce its latest partnership with Z-Plex Texas Sports Village in Melissa, Texas. Beginning February 1, 2025, The Athletic Club will officially take over all food and beverage operations across the Z-Plex campus, bringing its signature hospitality and athlete-focused programming to one of the premier sports destinations in the nation.

This partnership marks the third location for The Athletic Club, building on the success of its flagship location in The Colony and a second location currently under construction in Sunnyvale, TX, with a projected opening in spring 2026.

The Z-Plex collaboration allows The Athletic Club to deepen its commitment to providing thoughtfully crafted menus designed specifically for athletes while also delivering a variety of delicious options for fans and families. Guests will enjoy offerings at the main restaurant & bar (coming in April) located between TCS Baseball and D-Bat, as well as concessions across the property, including Zadow Park.

"We believe this partnership provides an incredible opportunity to expand our focus on fueling athletes with high-quality meals while enhancing the overall experience for everyone who visits the Z-Plex," said Eric Woerner, President of The Athletic Club. "I’m also looking forward to the many partnerships that will grow from this collaboration with the incredible teams and organizations already making a difference in the sports community there in Melissa."

Doug Zadow, CEO of Melissa Sports, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, "The Athletic Club's hospitality program aligns perfectly with our mission to make every aspect of the Z-Plex the best sports complex in the nation. We’re excited to have them on board as part of what we are building here."

The Athletic Club is dedicated to blending exceptional food and hospitality with a commitment to creating environments that cater to athletes, fans, and families alike. For more updates, follow The Athletic Club on social media or visit us in person at the Z-Plex Texas Sports Village starting February 2025!



