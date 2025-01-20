Jasmine’s Networking Event 2025: Shaping Toronto’s Business Landscape with Global Impact

The announcing of Next Step Global

Jasmine’s Networking Event returned for its fourth year, bringing over 200 leaders together to drive innovation and unveil major projects like Next Step Global.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jasmine’s Networking Event returned for its fourth year, solidifying its reputation as one of the most influential business gatherings in the Toronto and Canadian business community. Held at the prestigious Bayview Golf & Country Club, the event welcomed over 200 leaders from various industries to foster connections, collaboration, and innovation.Since its inception, Jasmine’s Networking Event has become a cornerstone of Toronto’s professional scene, renowned for its ability to create meaningful opportunities and partnerships. Attendees include top executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators who gather to exchange ideas and explore new ventures. The event’s carefully curated guest list and dynamic atmosphere have made it a must-attend occasion for business leaders in Canada and beyond.This year’s guest lineup featured prominent figures such as:Ben Haythornthwaite, Real Estate Analytics Manager at CoStar, known for his expertise in global real estate insights.Russell Godwin, Senior Vice President – Retail at JLL, recognized for his extensive experience in retail and property development.Charles Dyer, Co-Founder of Sovereign Asset Management, a leader in property redevelopment and investment.Mayor David West of Richmond Hill, who shared his vision for the city’s growth and development.Dr. Dan Palermo, Deputy Provost of York University’s Markham Campus, representing the university’s innovative approach to education and community engagement.Sylvia Ng, CEO of ReturnBear, a trailblazer in e-commerce return solutions.The highlight of the evening was the announcement of Next Step Global, a groundbreaking initiative led by David Qi and Marc Kealey of Trifocal. The show, co-produced by Jasmine, aims to empower Chinese entrepreneurs to navigate international markets through mentorship, training, and resources. This transformative project reflects the event’s ability to inspire and launch innovative ventures with global impact.With its growing influence, Jasmine’s Networking Event has become a platform for unveiling significant initiatives, sparking conversations that shape the future of industries. This year’s event reaffirmed its status as more than a networking opportunity; it’s a catalyst for innovation and a testament to Toronto’s position as a leading business center.

