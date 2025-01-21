Chicago Plastic Surgeons Highlight Mommy Makeovers and Commonly Included Treatment Options

Dr. Brian Braithwaite and Dr. Lorri Cobbins at The Aesthetic Institute of Chicago discuss procedures commonly included in a mommy makeover.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As many women seek to reclaim their pre-pregnancy physiques, the concept of a mommy makeover has surged in popularity. This comprehensive cosmetic procedure combines several plastic surgery treatment options to address the physical changes brought on by pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding. Board-certified Chicago plastic surgeons Brian Braithwaite, MD and Lorri Cobbins, MD describe a mommy makeover as offering transformative possibilities, rejuvenating a patient’s appearance and restoring self-confidence. A mommy makeover’s combined surgeries are part of a customized treatment plan uniquely tailored to a woman’s individual needs and specific aesthetic goals.Dr. Braithwaite and Dr. Cobbins note that procedures often chosen for a mommy makeover include: Breast Augmentation – One of the most popular mommy makeover treatment options, breast augmentation utilizes breast implants to increase the size of the breasts and enhance their shape, ultimately helping to address volume loss following pregnancy.• Breast Lift – For many individuals, pregnancy and breastfeeding can cause the breasts to sag and lose firmness. A breast lift can improve those concerns by removing excess tissue and elevating the breasts for a more youthful appearance. Liposuction – Pregnancy may result in fat deposits that are difficult to get rid of with diet and exercise. Liposuction is designed to contour targeted areas by removing excess fat. While virtually any body area can be treated with liposuction, the treatment is commonly performed in the abdomen, thighs, arms, and/or back for mommy makeover patients.• Tummy Tuck – Many women struggle with loose abdominal skin following pregnancy. A tummy tuck involves removing excess skin and tightening the remainder, as well as repairing stretched muscles in the abdomen.About Brian Braithwaite, MD, FACSDr. Brian Braithwaite, a native of Chicago, received his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Chicago and University of Illinois College of Medicine. He then became a flight surgeon with the United States Navy and, after his tour, completed a General Surgery residency at the medical center on the Keesler Air Force Base. His experience also includes training at the University of Louisville, holding the role of Chief of Plastic Surgery at Bethesda Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and being named Assistant Professor at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. Dr. Braithwaite is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society(formerly the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery).About Lorri Cobbins, MD, FACSDr. Lorri Cobbins has an extensive educational and training background, which includes earning her medical degree from Saint Louis University with a Distinction in Research. She completed a five-year residency in Otolaryngology (Head and Neck surgery), as well as Plastic and Reconstructive surgery training, at the University of Louisville Medical Center. Dr. Cobbins previously held the position of President of the Illinois Society of Plastic Surgeons and has been recognized for her excellence in undergraduate instruction at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. She is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic SocietyDr. Braithwaite and Dr. Cobbins are both available for interview upon request.For more information, visit aestheticinstitutechicago.com, facebook.com/plasticsurgeonschicago, and instagram.com/aestheticinstituteofchicago/.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.aestheticinstitutechicago.com/news-room/chicago-plastic-surgeons-highlight-mommy-makeovers-and-commonly-included-treatment-options/ ###The Aesthetic Institute of Chicago601 West Randolph StreetChicago, IL 60661(312) 258-9100Rosemont Media

