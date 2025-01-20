Viper Networks Announces Strategic Rebranding Effort

TROY, Mich., Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks (OTCPK: VPER) announced the beginning of its strategic rebranding effort. Among other corporate actions, Viper and its subsidiaries will adopt the name 0Wire (pronounced “Zero-Wire”). The assets of 1stPoint Communications will be split into two strategic operating companies. The existing entity will be renamed 0Wire Communications and operate the company’s key telecommunications assets in both the United States and the Eastern Caribbean. A new entity, 0Wire Hosting, will operate the company’s technology hosting portfolio. 0Wire Wholesale, a new subsidiary, will refocus the company’s wholesale services on newer and higher growth opportunities such as 5G roaming and messaging, while continuing to develop the wholesale voice market. Additional subsidiaries, operated as 0Wire Energy, will address smart city and renewable energy projects in the United States and Sri Lanka.

“We have undertaken this rebranding effort in order to better align with the company’s Everything Wireless Telecom+Energy strategy,” said Erik Levitt, the company’s CEO. The Everything Wireless strategy consists of five key pillars: Over-the-Top Technologies (“OTT”), Mobility, Fixed Wireless, Smart City and Renewable Energy Generation. “We continue to see very strong growth in our OTT business and there is industry-wide recognition that we are a leader in the messaging market. We will continue to develop these technologies while we shift longer-term investment toward mobility and fixed wireless,” said Levitt.

During the last fiscal year the company completed the deployment of 108 smart poles and Apollo smart lights in the capital city of Sri Lanka, Colombo. The initial deployment was a pilot project for future, larger, and more complex installations. “Management is now evaluating follow-on projects with key constituents in the market,” said Farid Shouekani, the company’s Chairman. “We look forward to growing the recognition of the 0Wire brand as a market leader in smart city deployment,” added Shouekani.

Management elected to begin the rebranding effort with the telecommunications division because of its strategic importance as well as the lack of a need for regulatory approvals. “Due to regulatory requirements, certain corporate actions, such as name changes, can take several months to complete. We hope to complete the process at the corporate level during the next three quarters,” added Levitt. Management anticipates that this process will proceed alongside the company’s audit of its financial statements.

Further information on the rebranding effort will be forthcoming in the company’s annual filings as well as future press releases.

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

Viper Networks is a service provider of telecommunications, smart city and energy generation projects. Our “Everything Wireless” strategy is designed to integrate mobility, fixed wireless, over-the-top (“OTT”) technologies and smart cities into a single platform that can deployed in any market globally. For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com or follow on X (formerly Twitter) Twitter@vipernetworks.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media/Investor Relations Contact: SAG Equity Group / 407.444.5959

