Carnivero Opens Its Doors in Austin, TX

Drew Martinez, with Giant Pitcher Plant at Carnivero

World-Renowned Carnivorous Plant Company Opens Its First Retail Nursery Located in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carnivero, the globally acclaimed purveyor of carnivorous plants and rare tropicals, is thrilled to announce the opening of its physical location to the public on February 8, 2025. For years, Carnivero has captivated plant enthusiasts worldwide via plants delivered through e-commerce, and now, plant lovers in Austin can visit the USA’s only publicly open carnivorous plant nursery.

Drew Martinez, founder of Carnivero, shared his excitement about this milestone:

"It has always been our plan to create a space where we can share the world’s most weird and amazing plants with the Austin community. We want to contribute to Keeping Austin Weird in our own way! Carnivorous plants are such fascinating, otherworldly organisms that awaken a childlike sense of awe and wonder. Our visitors can see their beauty and learn about them firsthand through our storefront, classes and interactive workshops."

Carnivero’s collection includes some of the rarest and most exotic plants in the world, curated with an emphasis on quality and sustainability. The new physical space offers a unique opportunity for enthusiasts, collectors, and curious newcomers to connect with these extraordinary plants while receiving expert guidance from the Carnivero team. Don’t miss the chance to step into this lush world of nature’s most intriguing plants—right here in Austin.

About Carnivero

Founded by Drew Martinez, Carnivero specializes in carnivorous plants and other tropical species, offering a premier selection for collectors and enthusiasts. With a focus on education, conservation, and community, Carnivero continues to push the boundaries of what plant cultivation can achieve.

Carnivero's Story

