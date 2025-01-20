DNA Films® in association with Abundance Studios® Begins Filming New Documentary on Bruce Deel and City of Refuge

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DNA Films®, in association with Abundance Studios®, will commence production on its latest documentary, The Greatest of These, this week in Atlanta, Georgia. Directed by 22-time Emmy® Award-winning Director/Producer Nick Nanton, this film highlights the remarkable work of Bruce Deel and his nonprofit organization, City of Refuge.

City of Refuge, based in Atlanta, provides critical resources and opportunities to those facing poverty, homelessness, and systemic challenges. Since its creation in 1997 by Pastor Bruce Deel, the organization has offered programs in housing, health and wellness, job training, and youth development.

“Bruce Deel’s unwavering commitment to his community serves as an inspiring example of what can be achieved through love and compassion,” said director Nick Nanton. “It’s an honor to tell this story and shine a light on the incredible impact City of Refuge has had in Atlanta and beyond.”

The production of the documentary, which will begin filming this week in Atlanta, is made possible by the generous support of funding from Abundance Studios Executive Producers (Didi Wong, Bobby Davidowitz, Chris Wiser, Kevin Hodes, Dr. Wayne Pernell, Pat Ziemer, Kimberly Ku, and Mike Lockwood) and Producers (Julie Meates, Dr. Fred Rouse, Richard Tyler, Gary Marriage, Jr., George McCranie, Charlie Epstein, Paul Peters, Ryan Chute, Bryan Gallinger, Kathleen Forrest, Craig Lack, Peter D’Arruda, Kerin Cagle, Gwen Medved, Susan Rucker, Frank Astorino, and Ray Seggern). Their contributions ensure that impactful stories like this one can reach audiences around the globe. A cause-based studio, Abundance Studios®, is committed to raising awareness about urgent social challenges and the extraordinary individuals addressing them. “The work Bruce Deel and City of Refuge are doing exemplifies this mission,” said Nanton. “Their efforts to restore hope, dignity, and opportunity to those in need represent the very best of what humanity can achieve.”

About Abundance Studios

Abundance Studios® is a film studio dedicated to fostering a world of abundant thinking and abundant action. The producer collective is composed of entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists dedicated to earning, learning, and serving through media. The goal of the studio is to find, film, and share heartening and inspirational stories that will help to uplift the world.

About City of Refuge

City of Refuge offers both life saving resources and life building tools to individuals and families in Atlanta who are living on the margin. Their goal is to provide access to and information about the best possible opportunities for success to those who are willing to work hard for positive change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.