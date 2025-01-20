EOS and 6K Additive Awarded America Makes Project to Analyze Sustainability and Environmental Benefits for Additive Manufacturing

Project selected to emphasize sustainable practices that encourage the reutilization and recycling of AM materials

6K Additive’s Titanium Powder Selected as Ideal Fit for America Makes Sustainability Project Call

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerating its market leadership in sustainable production of advanced materials for additive manufacturing, 6K Additive – a division of 6K, today announced that the company has been selected, along with project lead EOS, for the America Makes sustainability and environmental benefits project for Additive Manufacturing. Other organizations included on this project include Texas A&M University, 3Degrees, Wichita State University and the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR). The proposal directly addresses sustainable production of aerospace and defense products via additive manufacturing.

The project call, awarded through the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s (OSD(R&E)) Manufacturing Technology Office, totals $2.1M in funding. EOS and 6K Additive have been awarded under “Topic 6” which will utilize a portion of the $2.1M funding. The primary objectives of Topic 6 are to develop and demonstrate sustainable AM practices and products through design, material selection and development, material handling, and/or recycling. These objectives are aligned with the mission and core competencies of 6K Additive

"When it became time to decide on a material development partner for this project, 6K Additive was quickly identified as a frontrunner,” said Jon Walker, government relations & key account manager, EOS. “Their expertise in the field of sustainable materials and proven track record supporting grant projects in the DoD community made them the clear choice for partnership."

6K Additive is ideally suited to support this important project with high quality titanium powder manufactured using next-generation UniMelt® microwave plasma reactors that are designed and patented by 6K. As evidenced by Foresight Management’ Life Cycle Assessment, 6K Additive’s titanium powder is produced with over 73% less energy than conventional methods and 78% reduction in carbon emissions.

“We are truly excited to be selected again by America Makes and equally excited to be working hand in hand with EOS and the other team members on this project,” said Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. “EOS and 6K Additive share the same dedication and responsibility towards sustainability in additive manufacturing and this project provides yet another proof point that our powder is the best in the industry when it comes to overall environmental benefits.”

6K Additive is the world’s first producer of AM powder made from highly sustainable sources – offering a full suite of premium metal and alloy powders including nickel, titanium, copper, stainless steel, and refractory metals such as tungsten, niobium, and rhenium. Backed by the award-winning UniMelt® production-scale microwave plasma process, the technology precisely spheroidizes metal powders while controlling the chemistry and porosity of the final product with zero contamination and high-throughput. An independent LCA study (click here to download) validates that the approach makes it possible to achieve reductions in energy usage and carbon emissions of 90% for its nickel-based alloys and a 75% reduction in titanium alloys.

Companies interested in working with 6K Additive regarding their specific powder requirements are urged to visit 6K Additive’s website 6KAdditive.com .

About 6K

With sustainability at its core, 6K has developed UniMelt®, a proprietary advanced microwave plasma production system, to transform engineered materials into revolutionary products that advance industries across additive manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, consumer electronics, and more. 6K represents 6000 degrees, both the temperature of the operation of UniMelt®, the world’s only microwave production scale plasma system, and the temperature of the sun’s surface. 6K was founded in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The 6K Energy division is focused on the production of low-cost, sustainable, and domestically produced battery material accelerating the pace of battery production and adoption of electric vehicles. The 6K Additive division specializes in sustainably sourced, AM metal powders production and reclamation, using a proprietary milling and cleaning process that ensures contamination-free, high-quality powders. For more information, visit www.6Kinc.com.

About EOS

EOS provides responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technologies to organizations around the world. Since 1989, EOS has shaped the future of manufacturing by enabling its customers to innovate and differentiate through expert guidance, technology and services, leveraging its end-to-end additive manufacturing (AM) industry partnerships. From strategy to education to production, EOS is the leading global partner for both metal and polymer AM solutions, accelerating time-to-market for its customers through high-quality production efficiencies and sustainable solutions.

About America Makes

America Makes is the nation’s leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing (AM) technology and education. America Makes members from industry, academia, government, and workforce and economic development organizations work together to accelerate the adoption of AM and the nation’s global manufacturing competitiveness. Founded in 2012 as the Department of Defense’s national manufacturing innovation institute for AM and the first of the Manufacturing USA network, America Makes is based in Youngstown, Ohio, and managed by the not-for-profit National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM). Visit americamakes.us to learn more.

