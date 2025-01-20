Pineapple Powder Market Revenue to Grow $32.6 Million by 2034 at a 5.6% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Pineapple Powder Used in Smoothies, Health Drinks, and Dietary Supplements as Convenient, Shelf-Stable Ingredient

Rockville, MD, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, through its newly published market analysis, reveals that revenue from the pineapple powder market is approximated to reach US$ 18.9 billion in 2024 and rise at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Pineapple powder is a popular addition to functional meals and beverages encouraging health and well-being because of its high vitamin content, enzyme content (such as bromelain), and antioxidant content. These foods and beverages are in high demand. Since pineapple powder is a useful, shelf-stable form of fruit, its use in smoothies, health beverages, and dietary supplements is growing.

More consumers are seeking easy ways to increase the amount of nutrients in their diets driving up demand for pineapple powder. They are choosing natural products free of artificial preservatives and additives. The market for pineapple powder has grown since it is a healthier alternative, made from dried pineapples.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

The pineapple powder market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 32.6 million by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. North America is approximated to capture a 23.9% share of the global market in 2024.

share of the global market in 2024. Global sales of supplements made from powder are evaluated to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 18.4 billion by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. Sales of pineapple powder in Japan are projected to rise at 6.1% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. South Korea is analyzed to account for a share of 23.1% of the East Asian market revenue by 2034.

of the East Asian market revenue by 2034. The market in East Asia is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.

“In Japan, pineapple powder is sold as a convenient means of incorporating essential nutrients into the diet, particularly for senior consumers looking for easily consumable health goods,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Pineapple Powder Market:

Harmony House Foods, Inc.; Shaanxi Dongyu Bio-Tech Co. Ltd; NutraDry; Modernist Pantry LLC; Aarkay Food Products Ltd; Hainan Nicepal Industry Co. Ltd; Morriko Pure Foods Pvt. Ltd; FutureCeuticals; Paradiesfrucht GmbH.; DAMCO Phytochem & Research LLP; Foods & Inns.

Spray Drying Technique is Effective in preserving Notional value of Pineapple

The pineapple's flavor, color, and nutritional value are retained while heat-sensitive elements are prevented from deteriorating by drying it quickly. Spray drying is particularly scalable because it is done on a large or small scale. Large amounts of pineapple juice are needed for commercial manufacturing, and spray drying technique helps in matching these requirements. Pineapples are quickly dried at controlled temperatures, which helps to maintain their vitamin C content and enzymes (bromelain).

Pineapple Powder Industry News:

Del Monte Zero pineapple were made available in Costa Rica, in December 2022 as announced by Del Monte. It is an addition to the HoneyGlow, Del Monte Gold, and Del Monte product lines.

In August 2022, an export protocol for pineapples from Indonesia was released by the General Administration of Customs China. According to the agreement, pineapple exports to China must have their plantations and packing operations registered with the IAQA (Indonesian Agriculture Quarantine Agency) and certified jointly by GACC and IAQA.

To boost the production and export of both fruits, the Tripura Pineapple and Jackfruit Mission (TPJM), an initiative of the state government of Tripura (India) was started in February 2022. The state was already sending pineapples to Germany and the United Kingdom.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the pineapple powder market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the pineapple powder market based on nature (organic, conventional), technique (spray drying, freeze drying), end use (supplements, infant food, pet food, convenience food, bakeries & confectionaries, ice cream & dairy products), and distribution channel (business to business, supermarkets, e-Commerce, retail stores), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

