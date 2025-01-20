Oracando Campaign Showcases Premium European PDO Oranges & Avocados at Copenhagen Press Event

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Producers Association of the Agricultural Cooperative of Chania, Greece, hosted a successful Press Event for the 3-year promotional campaign “Oracando” on January 16th, 2025, at 5 p.m. at Akropolis Restaurant (H. C. Ørsteds Vej 70, 1879 Frederiksberg, Denmark). This event, part of the EU-funded “Oracando” program, aimed to promote the exceptional quality of European PDO oranges and avocados in Denmark and the Netherlands.

The gathering brought together journalists, health experts, importers, lifestyle bloggers, and distributors, offering them an opportunity to discover the outstanding taste and high-quality standards of these European fruits. In his opening speech, the Ambassador of Greece to

Denmark, Mr. Fragiskos Kostellenos, emphasized the importance of enhancing Greek exports and showcasing Greece’s premium agricultural products. Mr. George Kornarakis, the Commercial Director of the Agricultural Cooperative of Chania, then shared valuable insights into the

meticulous production processes behind their high-quality oranges and avocados. He also highlighted the Cooperative’s commitment to traceability, authenticity, nutritional value, sustainability, and respect for the environment.

As a token of appreciation, the attendees received a media kit featuring samples of oranges and avocados, a branded lunch box, an informative brochure, a thermos flask, and a branded apron, leaving them with a lasting impression of the campaign’s message.

#EnjoyItsFromEurope #Oracando #HighQuality #PremiumAgriculturalProducts

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect

those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority

can be held responsible for them.

