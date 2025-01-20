Global Lemongrass Oil Industry to Reach USD 89 Million by 2034: Organic Demand, Wellness Trends, and Regional Players Drive Fragmented Growth Landscape | Future Market Insights, Inc.

UK Lemongrass Oil Market Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly, Cruelty-Free Products, and Aromatherapy Drives Expansion, Amid Challenges from Brexit-Related Trade Adjustments and Import Logistics, with a Projected CAGR of 5.3% (2024 to 2034)

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lemongrass oil industry is projected to grow from USD 62.2 million in 2024 to USD 89 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.6%. This growth reflects a heightened consumer demand for organic and sustainable products, alongside the increased adoption of lemongrass oil across diverse industries, including wellness, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage.

The market is characterized by fragmented supply chains, with major production regions concentrated in India, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka. Small-scale farmers, cooperatives, and regional players dominate the production landscape, with limited global integration. Despite the presence of major global brands like doTERRA and Young Living, regional players maintain a competitive foothold, leveraging e-commerce platforms to reach international markets.

The global demand for lemongrass oil has been on the rise, driven by its diverse applications in various industries such as cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and aromatherapy. Lemongrass oil, extracted from the Cymbopogon plant, is valued for its antimicrobial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a sought-after ingredient in natural skincare and wellness products.

The growing consumer preference for organic and natural products is a significant factor fueling the expansion of the lemongrass oil industry. In the food and beverage sector, the use of lemongrass oil as a natural flavoring agent is increasing due to its citrusy aroma and therapeutic benefits. Moreover, the rising popularity of aromatherapy, particularly in developed economies, has further bolstered the demand for this essential oil.

Future trends in the lemongrass oil industry point toward sustainable cultivation practices and advancements in extraction technologies to meet the rising demand without compromising quality. With the global shift toward eco-friendly products, there is a growing emphasis on ethically sourced lemongrass oil, encouraging producers to adopt organic farming methods. Additionally, the use of innovative steam distillation and cold-press extraction techniques is expected to enhance yield and purity, catering to the stringent requirements of industries such as pharmaceuticals and personal care.

The expansion of e-commerce platforms is also anticipated to play a crucial role in the industry's growth, making lemongrass oil more accessible to consumers worldwide. Furthermore, research into the potential therapeutic applications of lemongrass oil, including its role in stress relief, pain management, and antimicrobial treatments, is likely to open new avenues for its use. With increasing awareness of its benefits and continued innovation, the lemongrass oil industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Lemongrass Oil is becoming more and more popular in the global markets as a result of its many medical, skin-care, and wellness benefits. The demand for Lemongrass Oil is rising due to its growing use in aromatherapy. Another factor driving the market for Lemongrass Oil is the rising customer demand for natural oil-based personal care products

Core Findings

Market Growth : The global lemongrass oil market is projected to grow from USD 62.2 million in 2024 to USD 89 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.6%.

: The global lemongrass oil market is projected to grow from USD 62.2 million in 2024 to USD 89 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.6%. Dominant Grade : Food-grade lemongrass oil leads the market, holding a 47% share in 2024.

: Food-grade lemongrass oil leads the market, holding a 47% share in 2024. Top Growth Region : India is the fastest-growing market, with a high CAGR of 8.2% between 2024 and 2034.

: India is the fastest-growing market, with a high CAGR of 8.2% between 2024 and 2034. Diverse Applications : The demand for lemongrass oil spans industries like food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and aromatherapy.

: The demand for lemongrass oil spans industries like food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and aromatherapy. Sustainable Practices : Increasing focus on organic farming and advanced extraction methods supports market growth.

: Increasing focus on organic farming and advanced extraction methods supports market growth. Future Potential: Rising awareness of its therapeutic benefits positions lemongrass oil for expanding applications and robust demand in the coming years.





Organic Momentum Fuels Market Expansion

The surge in demand for organic and natural products has been instrumental in driving industry growth. In the United States alone, consumer sales of organic products reached USD 302 billion in 2023, reflecting a growing preference for sustainable and health-conscious options. Global sales of organic food are expected to grow at an annual rate of 8% over the next five years.

Younger demographics lead the organic movement among U.S. consumers, favoring natural and organic skincare products. This trend significantly boosts the financial potential of lemongrass oil manufacturers. By aligning with consumer preferences for organic products, companies can achieve premium pricing, enhanced brand loyalty, and an expanded market share.

Health and Wellness Drive Market Demand

Lemongrass oil’s therapeutic properties, including its antimicrobial, antifungal, and antibacterial benefits, are driving its adoption in pharmaceutical and topical applications. It is widely recognized for its anti-inflammatory effects, making it a natural solution for managing arthritis, muscle stiffness, and other chronic conditions.

The growing focus on mental health and holistic wellness has further enhanced the market appeal of lemongrass oil. Known for its calming and stress-relieving properties, it plays a central role in aromatherapy, massage therapies, and personal care products. Post-pandemic, the demand for mental well-being solutions has accelerated, creating a robust market for lemongrass oil in diffusers and alternative therapies.

Traditional and Modern Applications Enhance Market Potential

Lemongrass oil is a staple in traditional remedies, such as Ayurveda and Chinese medicine, where it is used to address digestive issues, fatigue, and immune health. Additionally, its applications in modern products like herbal teas, immune-boosting supplements, and detox therapies continue to expand its market reach.

Industry Outlook and Investment Opportunities

The market’s reliance on localized operations and climatic conditions presents both challenges and opportunities for industry stakeholders. Small-scale producers and cooperatives will remain vital players, while e-commerce platforms enable greater market accessibility for regional businesses.

With its wide-ranging benefits and applications across sectors, lemongrass oil represents a lucrative investment in the growing natural products market. As consumer preferences increasingly shift toward sustainable, organic, and health-focused solutions, the lemongrass oil market is well-positioned to thrive in the coming decade.

“Lemongrass oil’s steady market growth reflects a convergence of trends, including the rise of sustainable consumer preferences, health and wellness awareness, and increasing interest in traditional remedies,” Says a Lead Consultant Nandini Roy Choudhury in Food and Beverage at Future Market Insights (FMI). “Localized production challenges notwithstanding, the market’s fragmentation offers diverse opportunities for small and large players alike. As mental health and immune-boosting products become mainstream, lemongrass oil stands out as a natural, multifunctional ingredient with high growth potential.”

Country-Wise Insights:

Country CAGR (2024–2034) Market Highlights United States 5.2 % Leading consumer due to diverse applications in wellness, aromatherapy, and personal care. Increasing demand for USDA-certified organic oils and multipurpose products like diffusers, massage oils, and cleaning solutions. Key challenge: competitive pricing from imports and stringent regulatory requirements. United Kingdom 5.3 % Rising consumer awareness of essential oil benefits drives demand, particularly in aromatherapy and natural cleaning products. High preference for eco-friendly and cruelty-free products with certifications like Soil Association Organic. Brexit-related trade adjustments impact import logistics and pricing. Japan 6.8 % High-quality essential oils in demand due to strong traditions of herbal medicine, aromatherapy, and skincare. Increasing use in green cleaning products and holistic health solutions. Challenges include reliance on imports and high consumer expectations for quality and product traceability. South Korea N/A The thriving K-beauty industry in South Korea drives demand for lemongrass oil, integrating it into premium skincare, haircare, and home fragrance products. With a focus on natural ingredients and DIY kits, rising urbanization fuels growth. Reliance on imports poses challenges but offers lucrative opportunities.

Which region leads in of Lemongrass Oil Market?

Leading regional markets for Lemongrass Oil imports are Latin America and Europe. However, as the original location of Lemongrass Oil, Asia Pacific is the biggest exporting market for Lemongrass Oil, with India and China being key producing markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific and Europe are anticipated to grow more rapidly throughout the projection period.

In many delightful dishes in Asian nations including Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Indonesia, Lemongrass Oil is a common component. Lemongrass Oil is becoming more and more common in Asian cuisines due to market demand. Lemongrass Oil is becoming popular among health-conscious Latin American customers, fuelling market expansion in the region.





Industry Trends in the Lemongrass Oil Market:

Growing Demand for Natural Products: Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and organic ingredients, leading to higher demand for lemongrass oil in personal care, food, and beverage industries. Expansion in Aromatherapy Applications: The rising popularity of aromatherapy has boosted the use of lemongrass oil in diffusers, massage oils, and bath products, contributing to market growth. Health and Wellness Trends: Lemongrass oil's recognized health benefits, including antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, are driving its adoption in dietary supplements and herbal medicines. Technological Advancements in Extraction: Innovations in extraction and processing technologies are enhancing the quality and yield of lemongrass oil, making it more accessible and cost-effective. E-commerce Growth: The rise of e-commerce platforms has facilitated wider distribution of lemongrass oil, allowing consumers to access a variety of products conveniently.



Future Growth Opportunities in the Lemongrass Oil Industry:

Expanding Personal Care Market: The increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients presents opportunities for lemongrass oil in skincare, haircare, and other personal care products. Integration into Food and Beverages: Lemongrass oil's use as a flavoring agent in culinary applications offers potential for growth in the food and beverage industry. Development of Herbal Remedies: The growing interest in herbal and alternative medicines provides avenues for lemongrass oil in developing new therapeutic products. Sustainable Farming Practices: Implementing sustainable cultivation methods can enhance the quality and supply of lemongrass oil, meeting the demand for eco-friendly products. Market Expansion in Emerging Economies: Increasing awareness and demand for natural products in emerging markets present significant growth opportunities for lemongrass oil producers.



Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lemongrass-oil-market

Prominent Companies

Essential Oils of New Zealand

Reho Natural Ingredients

West India Spices, Inc.

The Leburmuth Company

Rajkeerth Aromatics

Young Living Essential Oils

Falcon

Sydella Laboratoire

doTERRA



Segmentation

By Application:

The market is classified into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics and personal care applications.

By Grade:

Therapeutic and food grade are two major grades of lemongrass oil.

By Region:

Information about the leading countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is given.

French Language:

L' industrie mondiale de l'huile de citronnelle devrait passer de 62,2 millions USD en 2024 à 89 millions USD en 2034, soit un TCAC de 3,6 %. Cette croissance reflète une demande accrue des consommateurs pour des produits biologiques et durables, ainsi qu'une adoption accrue de l'huile de citronnelle dans divers secteurs, notamment le bien-être, les produits pharmaceutiques et l'alimentation et les boissons.

Le marché se caractérise par des chaînes d’approvisionnement fragmentées, les principales régions de production étant concentrées en Inde, en Indonésie et au Sri Lanka. Les petits agriculteurs, les coopératives et les acteurs régionaux dominent le paysage de la production, avec une intégration mondiale limitée. Malgré la présence de grandes marques mondiales comme doTERRA et Young Living, les acteurs régionaux conservent une position concurrentielle, s’appuyant sur les plateformes de commerce électronique pour atteindre les marchés internationaux.

La demande mondiale d’huile de citronnelle est en hausse, stimulée par ses diverses applications dans divers secteurs tels que les cosmétiques, l’alimentation et les boissons, les produits pharmaceutiques et l’aromathérapie. L’huile de citronnelle, extraite de la plante Cymbopogon, est appréciée pour ses propriétés antimicrobiennes, antifongiques et anti-inflammatoires, ce qui en fait un ingrédient recherché dans les produits naturels de soins de la peau et de bien-être.

La préférence croissante des consommateurs pour les produits biologiques et naturels est un facteur important qui alimente l'expansion de l'industrie de l'huile essentielle de citronnelle. Dans le secteur des aliments et des boissons, l'utilisation de l'huile essentielle de citronnelle comme agent aromatisant naturel augmente en raison de son arôme d'agrumes et de ses bienfaits thérapeutiques. De plus, la popularité croissante de l'aromathérapie, en particulier dans les économies développées, a encore renforcé la demande pour cette huile essentielle.

Les tendances futures de l'industrie de l'huile de citronnelle pointent vers des pratiques de culture durables et des avancées dans les technologies d'extraction pour répondre à la demande croissante sans compromettre la qualité. Avec l'évolution mondiale vers des produits respectueux de l'environnement, l'accent est de plus en plus mis sur l'huile de citronnelle d'origine éthique, ce qui encourage les producteurs à adopter des méthodes d'agriculture biologique. De plus, l'utilisation de techniques innovantes de distillation à la vapeur et d'extraction par pression à froid devrait améliorer le rendement et la pureté, répondant aux exigences strictes d'industries telles que les produits pharmaceutiques et les soins personnels.

L'expansion des plateformes de commerce électronique devrait également jouer un rôle crucial dans la croissance du secteur, rendant l'huile de citronnelle plus accessible aux consommateurs du monde entier. En outre, la recherche sur les applications thérapeutiques potentielles de l'huile de citronnelle, notamment son rôle dans le soulagement du stress, la gestion de la douleur et les traitements antimicrobiens, devrait ouvrir de nouvelles voies pour son utilisation. Avec une prise de conscience croissante de ses bienfaits et une innovation continue, l'industrie de l'huile de citronnelle est prête à connaître une croissance significative dans les années à venir.

Principales conclusions

Croissance du marché : Le marché mondial de l'huile de citronnelle devrait passer de 62,2 millions USD en 2024 à 89 millions USD en 2034, à un TCAC de 3,6 %.

: Le marché mondial de l'huile de citronnelle devrait passer de 62,2 millions USD en 2024 à 89 millions USD en 2034, à un TCAC de 3,6 %. Qualité dominante : L'huile de citronnelle de qualité alimentaire domine le marché, détenant une part de 47 % en 2024.

: L'huile de citronnelle de qualité alimentaire domine le marché, détenant une part de 47 % en 2024. Principale région de croissance : l'Inde est le marché qui connaît la croissance la plus rapide, avec un TCAC élevé de 8,2 % entre 2024 et 2034.

: l'Inde est le marché qui connaît la croissance la plus rapide, avec un TCAC élevé de 8,2 % entre 2024 et 2034. Applications diverses : L’huile de citronnelle est demandée dans des industries telles que l’alimentation et les boissons, les cosmétiques, les produits pharmaceutiques et l’aromathérapie.

: L’huile de citronnelle est demandée dans des industries telles que l’alimentation et les boissons, les cosmétiques, les produits pharmaceutiques et l’aromathérapie. Pratiques durables : L’accent croissant mis sur l’agriculture biologique et les méthodes d’extraction avancées soutient la croissance du marché.

: L’accent croissant mis sur l’agriculture biologique et les méthodes d’extraction avancées soutient la croissance du marché. Potentiel futur : La sensibilisation croissante à ses bienfaits thérapeutiques positionne l’huile de citronnelle pour des applications en expansion et une forte demande dans les années à venir.

La dynamique organique alimente l'expansion du marché

La forte demande de produits biologiques et naturels a contribué à la croissance du secteur. Rien qu’aux États-Unis, les ventes de produits biologiques ont atteint 302 milliards de dollars en 2023, ce qui reflète une préférence croissante pour les options durables et respectueuses de la santé. Les ventes mondiales d’aliments biologiques devraient croître à un taux annuel de 8 % au cours des cinq prochaines années.

Les jeunes sont à l’origine du mouvement bio auprès des consommateurs américains, privilégiant les produits de soins naturels et biologiques. Cette tendance accroît considérablement le potentiel financier des fabricants d’huile de citronnelle. En s’alignant sur les préférences des consommateurs pour les produits biologiques, les entreprises peuvent obtenir des prix plus élevés, une meilleure fidélité à la marque et une part de marché plus importante.

La santé et le bien-être stimulent la demande du marché

Les propriétés thérapeutiques de l'huile de citronnelle, notamment ses bienfaits antimicrobiens, antifongiques et antibactériens, favorisent son adoption dans les applications pharmaceutiques et topiques. Elle est largement reconnue pour ses effets anti-inflammatoires, ce qui en fait une solution naturelle pour gérer l'arthrite, la raideur musculaire et d'autres maladies chroniques.

L’intérêt croissant porté à la santé mentale et au bien-être holistique a encore renforcé l’attrait commercial de l’huile de citronnelle. Connue pour ses propriétés calmantes et anti-stress, elle joue un rôle central dans l’aromathérapie, les thérapies de massage et les produits de soins personnels. Après la pandémie, la demande de solutions de bien-être mental s’est accélérée, créant un marché robuste pour l’huile de citronnelle dans les diffuseurs et les thérapies alternatives.

Les applications traditionnelles et modernes améliorent le potentiel du marché

L'huile de citronnelle est un élément essentiel des remèdes traditionnels, tels que l'Ayurveda et la médecine chinoise, où elle est utilisée pour traiter les problèmes digestifs, la fatigue et la santé immunitaire. De plus, ses applications dans des produits modernes comme les tisanes , les compléments alimentaires renforçant le système immunitaire et les thérapies de désintoxication continuent d'élargir sa portée commerciale.

Perspectives du secteur et opportunités d'investissement

La dépendance du marché à l'égard des opérations localisées et des conditions climatiques présente à la fois des défis et des opportunités pour les acteurs du secteur. Les petits producteurs et les coopératives resteront des acteurs essentiels, tandis que les plateformes de commerce électronique permettront une meilleure accessibilité au marché pour les entreprises régionales.

Avec ses nombreux avantages et applications dans de nombreux secteurs, l’huile de citronnelle représente un investissement lucratif sur le marché en pleine croissance des produits naturels. Alors que les préférences des consommateurs se tournent de plus en plus vers des solutions durables, biologiques et axées sur la santé, le marché de l’huile de citronnelle est bien placé pour prospérer au cours de la prochaine décennie.

« La croissance constante du marché de l’huile de citronnelle reflète une convergence de tendances, notamment la montée des préférences des consommateurs en matière de développement durable, la sensibilisation à la santé et au bien-être et l’intérêt croissant pour les remèdes traditionnels », explique Nandini Roy Choudhury, consultante principale en alimentation et boissons chez Future Market Insights (FMI). « Malgré les défis liés à la production localisée, la fragmentation du marché offre diverses opportunités aux petits et grands acteurs. Alors que les produits de santé mentale et de renforcement du système immunitaire deviennent courants, l’huile de citronnelle se distingue comme un ingrédient naturel et multifonctionnel avec un potentiel de croissance élevé. »

Tendances de l'industrie sur le marché de l'huile de citronnelle :

Demande croissante de produits naturels : les consommateurs recherchent de plus en plus d’ingrédients naturels et biologiques, ce qui entraîne une demande accrue d’huile de citronnelle dans les industries des soins personnels, de l’alimentation et des boissons. Expansion des applications d’aromathérapie : La popularité croissante de l’aromathérapie a stimulé l’utilisation de l’huile de citronnelle dans les diffuseurs, les huiles de massage et les produits de bain, contribuant à la croissance du marché. Tendances en matière de santé et de bien-être : les bienfaits reconnus de l’huile de citronnelle pour la santé, notamment ses propriétés antimicrobiennes et anti-inflammatoires, favorisent son adoption dans les compléments alimentaires et les plantes médicinales. Progrès technologiques en matière d’extraction : Les innovations dans les technologies d’extraction et de traitement améliorent la qualité et le rendement de l’huile de citronnelle, la rendant plus accessible et plus rentable. Croissance du commerce électronique : L’essor des plateformes de commerce électronique a facilité une distribution plus large de l’huile de citronnelle, permettant aux consommateurs d’accéder facilement à une variété de produits.



Opportunités de croissance futures dans l’industrie de l’huile de citronnelle :

Expansion du marché des soins personnels : la préférence croissante des consommateurs pour les ingrédients naturels offre des opportunités pour l’huile de citronnelle dans les soins de la peau, les soins capillaires et d’autres produits de soins personnels. Intégration dans les aliments et les boissons : l’utilisation de l’huile de citronnelle comme agent aromatisant dans les applications culinaires offre un potentiel de croissance dans l’industrie alimentaire et des boissons. Développement de remèdes à base de plantes : L’ intérêt croissant pour les plantes médicinales et les médecines alternatives offre à l’huile de citronnelle des possibilités de développement de nouveaux produits thérapeutiques. Pratiques agricoles durables : La mise en œuvre de méthodes de culture durables peut améliorer la qualité et l’approvisionnement en huile de citronnelle, répondant ainsi à la demande de produits respectueux de l’environnement. Expansion du marché dans les économies émergentes : la sensibilisation et la demande croissantes en produits naturels dans les marchés émergents présentent des opportunités de croissance importantes pour les producteurs d’huile de citronnelle.



Entreprises de premier plan

Huiles essentielles de Nouvelle-Zélande

Ingrédients naturels Reho

Épices des Indes occidentales, Inc.

La société Leburmuth

Aromatiques Rajkeerth

Huiles essentielles Young Living

Faucon

Laboratoire Sydella

dōTERRA



Segmentation

Par application :

Le marché est classé en aliments et boissons, produits pharmaceutiques, cosmétiques et applications de soins personnels.

Par niveau :

Les deux principales qualités d’huile de citronnelle sont de qualité thérapeutique et de qualité alimentaire.

Par région :

Des informations sur les principaux pays d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Europe occidentale, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d’Asie de l’Est, du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique sont fournies.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table. Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on Food and Beverage Domain:

The hydrotreated vegetable oil market demand is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% in the ten-year time frame with expected to surpass USD 70.0 billion by 2034.

The palm oil market size is expected to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period. The market is likely anticipated to cross a value of USD 109.97 billion by 2033.

The lemon salt market share is estimated to rise to USD 4.7 Billion by 2033. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The global olive oil market is reach a valuation of USD 18.35 billion by 2033. The demand for olive oil is estimated to record a steady 2.9% CAGR.

The Brominated Vegetable Oil market sales is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.90%during the forecasted period. According to Forecasts, the market would be worth USD 1,046.0 Million by 2033.

The cold-pressed oil market valuation is expected to reach a valuation of USD 23,431.5 million in 2024. The market is further projected to develop at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2024 to 2034, totaling around USD 38,426.4 million by the end of 2034.

The cottonseed oil market growth is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% in the ten-year time frame, with total revenue reaching around USD 8,189 million by 2034.

The Strawberry Seed Oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40%. The market value is projected to increase from USD 826.6 million in 2023 to USD 1,271.5 million by 2033.

Global Apple Seed Oil Market demand is grow at a CAGR of 4% to be valued at USD 7.62 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

The global lime seed oils market is poised to register a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032, projected to garner a revenue of USD 708 million by 2032, up from USD 488 million in 2022.

The global hemp seed oil market value is grew at a CAGR of roughly 5.3 percent over the last half-decade. Meanwhile, over the forecast period of 2023 to 2033, demand for hemp seed oil is expected to expand at a CAGR of roughly 19%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.