January 20, 2025 Villanueva Calls for Review of Bilateral Agreements on OFW Protection Amid New Deaths in Kuwait Senator Joel Villanueva, principal author and sponsor of the Department of Migrant Workers Act, exhorted concerned government agencies to leave no stone unturned in the enforcement of laws to protect Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) against maltreatment and abuse. The call was made on the heels of another possible deployment ban on OFWs to Kuwait amid the alleged anomalous death of two Filipino workers. "Hindi po katanggap-tanggap ang paulit-ulit na balita ng pangmamaltrato, pang-aabuso o pagkamatay ng ating mga bagong bayani. Kailangan na pong tuldukan ito," Villanueva said. "The government must stop the abuse in its tracks by strengthening recruitment policy and ensuring that host countries comply with bilateral agreements on the welfare and rights of OFWs," he added. In the case of Kuwait, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development stressed the Philippines' bilateral labor agreement signed with Kuwait in 2018, and renewed in 2021, which outlines the rights of OFWs in the foreign land. These include the right to keep their passports and mobile phones and the right to guaranteed provision of food, housing and health insurance by employers. Villanueva said the strict enforcement of the bilateral labor agreement and adherence to international laws are critical in preventing abuses of migrant workers. If needed, he said a review of the agreement could be initiated to ensure that they serve the best interest of the Filipino workers. "We cannot be reactive and rely on a ban-lift-ban cycle of OFW deployment," Villanueva said. "Every OFW we allow to work in a foreign land must be assured of a safe workplace, decent living condition, timely payment of correct wage and benefits, and must be able to return to their families alive and with gainful income worthy of their sacrifices," Villanueva added.

