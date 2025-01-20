UXLINK to Launch the World’s First Web3 Social PayFi Ecosystem - Introducing FujiPay and Fuji Card for Cross-Border Payments

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXLINK has officially announced via its official X (formerly Twitter) platform the upcoming launch of the Fuji Card, a cross-border payment card supporting cryptocurrency transactions, developed in collaboration with international payment institutions. The Fuji Card is a key component of the UXLINK PayFi ecosystem, designed to enable seamless cryptocurrency payments in real-world scenarios, including daily expenses, cross-border remittances, and DeFi services. This initiative aims to enhance the adoption and practical application of digital assets globally.

The UXLINK Social Growth Layer will provide blockchain technology support for the issuance of the Fuji Card, while the One Account One Gas (OAOG) protocol ensures users enjoy a frictionless experience. Additionally, the card integrates UXLINK’s Link-to-Earn mechanism, enabling users to earn rewards by inviting friends and participating in airdrop events. The Fuji Card will also collaborate with top Web3 projects within the UXLINK ecosystem, offering users exclusive value-added benefits and airdrop opportunities to enhance their overall experience and ecosystem value while empowering the $UXLINK token.

According to a UXLINK community representative, social platforms are the driving force behind the mass adoption of payment systems. LINE Pay serves 13 million users, Kakao Pay has 37 million users, and WeChat Pay supports over 900 million users. Inspired by these platforms, UXLINK aims to position the Fuji Card as the cornerstone of its PayFi ecosystem. By leveraging the fusion of social platforms and cryptocurrency-powered financial solutions, UXLINK is creating a seamless bridge between digital assets and real-world applications.

The Fuji Card not only ensures safe, inclusive, and rewarding financial services for its users but also paves the way for a groundbreaking Web3 Social PayFi ecosystem.

About UXLINK

UXLINK is a pioneering Web3 platform committed to creating innovative solutions that connect cryptocurrencies with everyday life. Through its robust ecosystem, UXLINK empowers individuals and businesses to unlock the full potential of digital assets.

For further information, visit UXLINK or follow their updates on X.

