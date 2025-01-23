Asset-backed Securities Market Size is Projected to Attain $10,000.0 Billion By 2032

Asset-backed Securities Market Research Report By, Asset Class, Security Structure, Credit Rating, Maturity, Regional

VA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) Market is witnessing steady growth and is poised to expand significantly over the next decade. In 2022, the market size was valued at USD 5,867.87 billion and is projected to grow from USD 6,189.43 billion in 2023 to USD 10,000 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.48% during the forecast period (2024–2032). This growth is driven by increasing demand for structured financial products, evolving regulatory frameworks, and a growing emphasis on capital market innovation.

Key Drivers Of Market Growth

➤ Rising Demand for Structured Financial Products
Investors are increasingly seeking diversified portfolios with reduced risk. Asset-backed securities, offering a blend of liquidity and stability, cater to this demand.

➤ Growth in Consumer Credit
The expansion of consumer credit markets, including auto loans, credit card receivables, and student loans, is driving the origination of new asset-backed securities.

➤ Evolving Regulatory Frameworks
Governments and financial authorities are implementing policies to enhance transparency and investor confidence in securitized assets, fostering market growth.

➤ Technological Advancements in Financial Markets
The integration of blockchain and advanced analytics in the securitization process has improved efficiency and reduced operational costs, further propelling the market.

Key Companies In The Asset- Backed Securities Market

• Credit Suisse
• Citigroup
• Wells Fargo
• Royal Bank of Canada
• Barclays
• Deutsche Bank
• JPMorgan Chase
• Morgan Stanley
• BNP Paribas
• Société Générale
• UBS
• Goldman Sachs
• Bank of America Merrill Lynch
• ING
• HSBC

Market Segmentation -

1. By Asset Type

• Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS): Backed by residential real estate mortgages.
• Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS): Derived from commercial real estate loans.
• Consumer Loans: Includes auto loans, credit card receivables, and student loans.
• Others: Securitized pools of diverse assets like equipment leases and small business loans.

2. By End User

• Institutional Investors: Pension funds, insurance companies, and hedge funds.
• Retail Investors: Individuals investing via mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

3. By Region

• North America: Largest market, driven by strong capital markets and regulatory developments.
• Europe: Steady growth attributed to increasing adoption of securitization in financial institutions.
• Asia-Pacific: Rapidly growing region due to the rising demand for asset-backed securities in emerging markets like China and India.
• Rest of the World (RoW): Moderate growth expected in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

The Asset-Backed Securities Market is on a trajectory of steady growth, supported by advancements in financial technologies and increasing reliance on structured products for risk management. As the financial ecosystem evolves, ABS will play a vital role in meeting the capital market's dynamic needs and addressing investor appetite for diverse and secure investment options.

