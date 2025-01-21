Global Opdivo nivolumab Market To Reach $11,281.56 million by 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 7.9%

The Business Research Company

Opdivo nivolumab Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

How has the Opdivo nivolumab market evolved in recent years?

The Opdivo nivolumab market size has shown significant growth in recent years. The market value rose from $7,709.49 million in 2024 to an estimated $8,335.54 million in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing expenditure for research and development proficiencies, growing investment in healthcare facilities, an increasing incidence of non-small lung cancer, and consequent growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment.

What trajectory will Opdivo nivolumab Market take in the future?

Looking ahead, the Opdivo nivolumab market size is expected to experience further robust growth. It is projected to reach $11,281.56 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The forecast period growth can be attributed to a rising acceptance of immunotherapy, enhanced understanding of immunotherapy and its benefits, growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, increasing applications of nivolumab for various indications, and growing preference for immunotherapy treatments. Notable trends in the forecast period include product innovation, expansion into new geographic markets, ongoing clinical trials, a growing trend towards personalized medicine and advancements in cancer research.

What major factors are driving the Opdivo nivolumab market?

Increasing incidence of non-small lung cancer is anticipated to thrust the growth of the Opdivo nivolumab market. Non-small cell lung cancer NSCLC, the most common type of lung cancer, accounts for an overwhelming 85% of all lung cancer cases. The surge in NSCLC incidence can primarily be attributed to factors like smoking, exposure to environmental pollutants, genetic mutations, and a family history of cancer. Opdivo works by blocking the PD-1 receptor on immune cells, thereby augmenting the body's immune response to recognize and eradicate cancer cells.

Who are the major players in the Opdivo nivolumab market?

Prominent companies operating in the Opdivo nivolumab market comprise Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical. Both companies have shown a strong presence and have had significant influence on the market dynamics.

What are the emerging trends in the Opdivo nivolumab market?

A key trend in the Opdivo nivolumab market is the development of combination therapies to enhance the efficacy of treatment and expand its applications across multiple cancer types. These combination approaches aim to overcome resistance mechanisms and provide extensive treatment options for advanced cancer patients.

How is the Opdivo nivolumab market segmented?

The Opdivo nivolumab market can be segmented:

1 By Type: 40 mg/4 mL; 100 mg/10 mL; 240 mg/24 mL

2 By Dosage: Injection; Solution; Other Dosages

3 By Demographic: Adult; Pediatric

4 By Application: Melanoma; Non-small Cell Lung Cancer NSCLC; Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma; Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma CHL; Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck SCCHN; Renal Cell Carcinoma RCC; Other Applications

5 By End-User: Hospitals; Clinics; Other End Users

Which geographical regions are prominent in the Opdivo nivolumab market?

North America was the largest region in the 0pdivo nivolumab market in 2024. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions studied in the Opdivo nivolumab market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

